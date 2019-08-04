Arbiter Partners Capital Management Has Cut Its Position in At&T (Put) (T) as Shares Rose; As Mueller Industries (MLI) Stock Rose, Shareholder Walthausen & Company Trimmed Holding

Arbiter Partners Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in At&T Inc (Put) (T) by 15.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arbiter Partners Capital Management Llc sold 50,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The hedge fund held 270,000 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.47M, down from 320,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arbiter Partners Capital Management Llc who had been investing in At&T Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $249.61B market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $34.17. About 33.97M shares traded or 19.33% up from the average. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 09/05/2018 – AT&T Says It Was Contacted by Mueller Over Payments to Cohen; 04/04/2018 – AT&T JUDGE ASKS ABOUT CHANGING TURNER ARBITRATION OFFER; 27/04/2018 – AT&T Announces Preliminary Results of 2018 Annual Meeting; 25/04/2018 – AT&T Revenue Falls; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Export and Multinational Adds AT&T, Exits Conoco; 11/05/2018 – CeciliaKang: BREAKING: AT&T CEO Says Hiring Cohen “Big Mistake” but legal. First shoe to drop is Departure of Bob Quinn, head; 27/03/2018 – AT&T Says Dish Chairman Ergen’s Views Undercut Deal Opposition; 21/03/2018 – United States v. AT&T is Heating Up; 14/05/2018 – AXA Adds Aptiv, Exits Sealed Air, Cuts AT&T: 13F; 19/04/2018 – AT&T Chief Takes Stand to Defend Time Warner Deal

Walthausen & Company decreased its stake in Mueller Industries Inc (MLI) by 5.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Walthausen & Company sold 12,190 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.60% . The institutional investor held 206,263 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.46M, down from 218,453 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Walthausen & Company who had been investing in Mueller Industries Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.66% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $28.42. About 200,969 shares traded. Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) has declined 5.42% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.42% the S&P500. Some Historical MLI News: 03/04/2018 – MUELLER INDUSTRIES, REPORTS PURCHASE OF DIE-MOLD TOOL LIMITED; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Mueller Industries May Benefit, Industry Up in April; 16/03/2018 – DEEP ECO: MLI May Benefit, Industry Posts 15th Straight Gain; 03/04/2018 – MUELLER INDUSTRIES INC – ACQUISITION OF DIE-MOLD TOOL LIMITED, EFFECTIVE MARCH 31, 2018; 12/03/2018 Mueller Industries Debt Risk Falls 3 Levels in Bloomberg Model; 14/05/2018 – Epoch Investment Partners, Inc. Exits Mueller Industries; 17/04/2018 – Mueller Industries May Face Pressure, Industry Slowest in 18 Mos; 03/04/2018 – Mueller Industries, Inc. Announces Acquisition Of Die-Mold Tool Limited; 04/05/2018 – Mueller Industries, Inc. Declares Cash Dividend for Second Quarter; 18/04/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Mueller Industries, Senior Housing Properties Trust, Federated Investors, Midstates Pet

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cahill Advisors invested 0.27% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Mercer Cap Advisers, New Jersey-based fund reported 27,425 shares. Moreover, Fincl Advantage has 0.04% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Calamos Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.41% or 2.11M shares in its portfolio. Regal Investment Advsr Ltd Liability Com accumulated 243,110 shares. Ironsides Asset Advisors Ltd Llc reported 0.1% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Bank Of Hawaii reported 0.37% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). 746,649 are owned by Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky. Lederer And Counsel Ca reported 37,406 shares. Stillwater Invest Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 0.11% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 8,714 shares. Fil Ltd reported 1.90 million shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Cordasco Fin Networks reported 0.33% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). The Texas-based Amer National Bank & Trust has invested 0.02% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Spirit Of America Mgmt New York invested in 0.2% or 44,364 shares. Kbc Grp Nv holds 2.26M shares.

More notable recent AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Donâ€™t Buy IMAX Corporation (NYSE:IMAX) Until You Understand Its ROCE – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Hold Walmart, Don’t Buy More – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “A Stellar Job By AT&T – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” published on August 04, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “C-Band monetization plans too complex – AT&T – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Arbiter Partners Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.06B and $495.46M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in A by 24,015 shares to 74,612 shares, valued at $1.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.94 EPS, up 4.44% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.9 per share. T’s profit will be $6.87B for 9.09 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual EPS reported by AT&T Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.62% EPS growth.

Since May 3, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $10,060 activity.

Walthausen & Company, which manages about $1.45 billion and $769.42 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mdc Holdings Inc (NYSE:MDC) by 19,747 shares to 225,278 shares, valued at $6.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Meredith Corp (NYSE:MDP) by 106,710 shares in the quarter, for a total of 229,700 shares, and has risen its stake in First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC).

More notable recent Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Solaredge Technologies Inc (SEDG) – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Investors Who Bought Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) Shares Three Years Ago Are Now Down 12% – Yahoo Finance” published on June 18, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Mueller Industries Building From A Surprisingly Solid Base – Seeking Alpha” on January 09, 2017. More interesting news about Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) Is Yielding 1.5% – But Is It A Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 31, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “9 Small-Cap Stocks to Sell Before Itâ€™s Too Late – Investorplace.com” with publication date: September 10, 2018.