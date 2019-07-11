Arbiter Partners Capital Management Has Cut Its Holding in Five Below (Put) (FIVE) by $4.96 Million as Market Value Declined; Montgomery Investment Management Trimmed Its Holding in Mdu Res Group (MDU) as Valuation Declined

Arbiter Partners Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Five Below (Put) (FIVE) by 63.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arbiter Partners Capital Management Llc sold 40,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.23% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 23,200 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.88 million, down from 63,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arbiter Partners Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Five Below (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.37% or $1.75 during the last trading session, reaching $129.29. About 241,672 shares traded. Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) has risen 76.73% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 72.30% the S&P500. Some Historical FIVE News: 21/03/2018 – Five Below 4Q Net $67.4M; 21/03/2018 – Five Below Sees 1Q EPS 31c-EPS 34c; 21/03/2018 – Five Below, Inc. Announces Tom Vellios’ Planned Transition to Chmn; 21/03/2018 – Five Below Sees FY Net $132.7M-Net $136.3M; 21/03/2018 – Five Below, Inc. Announces Tom Vellios’ Planned Transition to Chairman; 06/03/2018 Five Below Appoints Dinesh Lathi to Board of Directors; 22/03/2018 – FIVE BELOW INC FIVE.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $68 FROM $60; 21/03/2018 – Five Below Announces First Ever Shr Repurchase Authorization for $100 Million; 21/03/2018 – Five Below: Vellios to Transition to Chairman as of Annual Meeting Expected to Be Held in June; 21/03/2018 – FIVE BELOW INC – ANNOUNCES SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION FOR $100MM

Montgomery Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Mdu Res Group Inc (MDU) by 15.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montgomery Investment Management Inc sold 24,829 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.43% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 133,946 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.46 million, down from 158,775 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montgomery Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Mdu Res Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $26.06. About 181,626 shares traded. MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) has declined 9.92% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.35% the S&P500. Some Historical MDU News: 23/04/2018 – MDU RESOURCES GROUP INC – ANTICIPATES ACQUISITION WILL BE ACCRETIVE TO 2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE; 02/05/2018 – MDU RESOURCES 1Q OPER REV. $976.3M; 23/04/2018 – MDU RESOURCES GROUP – FINANCIAL DETAILS OF ACQUISITION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 03/04/2018 – MDU Resources Announces Webcast of Analyst Conference Call; 23/04/2018 – MDU RESOURCES GROUP BUYS OPS OF TEEVIN & FISCHER QUARRY, LLC; 07/03/2018 MDU Resources Announces Webcast of Analyst Seminar; 23/04/2018 – MDU RESOURCES GROUP BUYS OPS OF TEEVIN & FISCHER QUARRY,; 23/03/2018 – MDU Resources Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – MDU RESOURCES SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.25 TO $1.45; 23/04/2018 – MDU Resources Group Acquires Operations Of Teevin & Fischer Quarry, LLC

Analysts await MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.25 earnings per share, up 13.64% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.22 per share. MDU’s profit will be $49.94M for 26.06 P/E if the $0.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.21 actual earnings per share reported by MDU Resources Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 19.05% EPS growth.

Montgomery Investment Management Inc, which manages about $220.92M and $224.18M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Rentals Inc (NYSE:URI) by 17,800 shares to 36,035 shares, valued at $4.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) to report earnings on September, 5. They expect $0.50 earnings per share, up 19.05% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.42 per share. FIVE’s profit will be $27.64 million for 64.65 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual earnings per share reported by Five Below, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 42.86% EPS growth.

