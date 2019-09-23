Arbiter Partners Capital Management Has Cut Intelsat Sa (I) Stake By $2.17 Million; S&T Bancorp (STBA) Sentiment Is 1.31

Arbiter Partners Capital Management Llc decreased Intelsat Sa (I) stake by 17.61% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Arbiter Partners Capital Management Llc sold 114,000 shares as Intelsat Sa (I)’s stock rose 8.69%. The Arbiter Partners Capital Management Llc holds 533,337 shares with $10.37 million value, down from 647,337 last quarter. Intelsat Sa now has $3.36B valuation. The stock increased 2.89% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $23.88. About 966,651 shares traded. Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) has risen 10.12% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.12% the S&P500. Some Historical I News: 08/03/2018 OneWeb Finalizes Executive Team Appointments Leading Up to the Launch of Global Constellation and Services; 01/05/2018 – INTELSAT REAFFIRMS 2018 REV., ADJ. EBITDA, CAPEX GUIDANCE; 24/04/2018 – Intelsat General (IGC) Again Selected to Deliver Radio and Television Programming to U.S. Troops Worldwide; 04/05/2018 – Uganda Joins Forces with Intelsat, ITSO and MTN to Accelerate 3G Network Infrastructure Deployment in Rural Areas; 02/04/2018 – Intelsat Announces Final Results and Final Settlement of Tender Offer for Certain Notes of Intelsat (Luxembourg) S.A. and Notic; 17/05/2018 – Intelsat 30.5% Owned by Hedge Funds; 01/05/2018 – Intelsat 1Q Loss $66.8M; 01/05/2018 – Intelsat Backs 2018 EBIT $1.56B-EBIT $1.61B; 06/04/2018 – STN Extends Services on Galaxy 19 to Fuel Expansion in North America; 15/05/2018 – Empyrean Capital Partners Buys New 1.5% Position in Intelsat

S&T Bancorp Inc (STBA) investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2019 Q2. It’s up 0.23, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. The ratio has increased, as 63 investment managers increased and started new equity positions, while 48 sold and reduced their positions in S&T Bancorp Inc. The investment managers in our database now hold: 21.26 million shares, up from 20.58 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment managers holding S&T Bancorp Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 2 to 2 for the same number . Sold All: 8 Reduced: 40 Increased: 39 New Position: 24.

Analysts await Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $-1.00 earnings per share, down 117.39% or $0.54 from last year’s $-0.46 per share. After $-1.05 actual earnings per share reported by Intelsat S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.76% EPS growth.

Among 2 analysts covering Intelsat (NYSE:I), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Intelsat has $3200 highest and $2200 lowest target. $27’s average target is 13.07% above currents $23.88 stock price. Intelsat had 7 analyst reports since April 3, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. JP Morgan upgraded Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) rating on Wednesday, April 3. JP Morgan has “Overweight” rating and $27 target. JP Morgan maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Thursday, September 19 report. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Thursday, May 16.

S&T Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding firm for S&T Bank that provides a range of financial services. The company has market cap of $1.29 billion. It operates through three divisions: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It has a 12.13 P/E ratio. The Community Banking segment accepts time and demand deposits; and originates commercial and consumer loans.

S&T Bank Pa holds 9.51% of its portfolio in S&T Bancorp, Inc. for 1.16 million shares. First Commonwealth Financial Corp Pa owns 207,004 shares or 4.74% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Sageworth Trust Co has 0.19% invested in the company for 42,569 shares. The Virginia-based Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc Va has invested 0.14% in the stock. Millennium Management Llc, a New York-based fund reported 614,974 shares.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $203,558 activity.

Analysts await S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $0.76 EPS, down 13.64% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.88 per share. STBA’s profit will be $26.17 million for 12.30 P/E if the $0.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual EPS reported by S&T Bancorp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

