Arbiter Partners Capital Management Decreased Position in Intelsat Sa (I) by $2.05 Million as Share Value Rose; Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Has Upped Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (AUPH) Holding by $825,000

Arbiter Partners Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Intelsat Sa (I) by 17.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arbiter Partners Capital Management Llc sold 136,369 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.69% . The hedge fund held 647,337 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.14 million, down from 783,706 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arbiter Partners Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Intelsat Sa for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.98% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $18.57. About 704,656 shares traded. Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) has risen 10.12% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.12% the S&P500. Some Historical I News: 15/05/2018 – Soros Management Buys New 1.1% Position in Intelsat; 09/05/2018 – Intelsat at Goldman Sachs Leveraged Finance Conference Tomorrow; 06/04/2018 – INTELSAT SA – SATELLITE TELECOMMUNICATIONS NETWORK SIGNED A MULTI-YEAR EXTENSION WITH CO FOR SATELLITE SERVICES; 24/04/2018 – Intelsat General Selected to Deliver Radio and Television Programming to U.S. Troops Worldwide; 03/05/2018 – MCINTYRE SEES DOWNSIDE TO $6.35 A SHARE FOR INTELSAT; 08/03/2018 OneWeb Finalizes Executive Team Appointments Leading Up to the Launch of Global Constellation and Services; 09/04/2018 – Intelsat Debuts New MCPC Platform to Support Regional and International Programmers Looking to Expand Cable, DTH and IPTV; 24/04/2018 – Intelsat General (IGC) Again Selected to Deliver Radio and Television Programming to U.S. Troops Worldwide; 17/05/2018 – Intelsat 30.5% Owned by Hedge Funds; 10/04/2018 – Intelsat Forms Golden Cross: Technicals

Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (AUPH) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp bought 137,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.43% . The hedge fund held 412,500 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.68M, up from 275,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $534.81 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $5.84. About 194,466 shares traded. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) has risen 19.77% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.77% the S&P500. Some Historical AUPH News: 13/03/2018 Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for B Communications, Student Transportation, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals, Grifols; 10/05/2018 – AURINIA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – CONTINUE TO BE WELL-CAPITALIZED INTO 2020; 10/05/2018 – Aurinia Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss/Shr 18c; 15/03/2018 – Aurinia Pharmaceuticals 4Q Loss $3.33M; 10/05/2018 – Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Recognizes World Lupus DayTM with Activities Focused on Raising Awareness of Lupus Nephritis; 02/04/2018 – Aurinia Announces Participation at the H.C. Wainwright Annual Global Life Sciences Conference in Monte Carlo, Monaco on April 8; 02/04/2018 – Aurinia Announces Participation at the H.C. Wainwright Annual Global Life Sciences Conference in Monte Carlo, Monaco on April 8-10, 2018; 15/03/2018 – AURINIA PHARMACEUTICALS INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.04; 15/03/2018 – Aurinia Pharmaceuticals 4Q Loss/Shr 4c; 15/03/2018 – Aurinia Pharmaceuticals: Sufficient Fincl Resources to Fund Ops Into 2020

More notable recent Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Analysts Estimate Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (AUPH) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for – Nasdaq” on March 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Aurinia Pharmaceuticals appoints new chief executive – Seeking Alpha” published on April 12, 2019, Fool.ca published: “3 Top Canadian Pharma Stocks for Ambitious Investors – The Motley Fool Canada” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Aurinia Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Operational Highlights – Yahoo Finance” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Will Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (AUPH) Report Negative Q2 Earnings? What You Should Know – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp, which manages about $4.18B and $7.76B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Qqq Tr (Call) by 815,000 shares to 505,000 shares, valued at $90.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tjx Cos Inc New (Put) by 90,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,000 shares, and cut its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).