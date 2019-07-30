Arbiter Partners Capital Management Decreased Its At&T (Put) (T) Stake as Stock Value Rose; Financial Engines Advisors Has Decreased Its Aon Plc (AON) Holding by $520,540; Stock Rose

Arbiter Partners Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in At&T Inc (Put) (T) by 15.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arbiter Partners Capital Management Llc sold 50,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.73% with the market. The hedge fund held 270,000 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.47 million, down from 320,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arbiter Partners Capital Management Llc who had been investing in At&T Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $249.79B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $34.19. About 14.39 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has declined 2.92% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.35% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 26/03/2018 – Dish Backs U.S. Case Against AT&T, Claims Threat to Sling TV; 11/05/2018 – Jonathan Landay: Exclusive: AT&T CEO says Cohen payments ‘big mistake,’ chief lobbyist retiring; 09/05/2018 – LA Times: AT&T was paying Trump’s lawyer as the administration turned into foe; 02/04/2018 – Time Warner pressure on cable carriers cited as U.S. fights AT&T deal; 11/05/2018 – Jessica Toonkel: Exclusive: AT&T CEO says hiring Trump lawyer was ‘big mistake’ – memo scoop w/@davidshephardson; 15/05/2018 – AT&T CEO: PLANNING PREMIUM DTV STREAMING PACKAGE FOR ABOUT $80; 20/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS FIRST-TIME BA2 CFR TO VRIO AND ITS PROPOSED UNSECURED NOTES; STABLE OUTLOOK; 25/04/2018 – AT&T earnings: 85 cents per share, vs 87 cents expected; 16/04/2018 – Randall Stephenson’s legacy at AT&T depends on winning Time Warner trial; 25/04/2018 – AT&T NEW WIRELESS SERVICE INTERESTING IN PLACES W/NO FIBER: AMX

Financial Engines Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Aon Plc (AON) by 6.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Engines Advisors Llc sold 3,062 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.42% with the market. The institutional investor held 44,143 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.54M, down from 47,205 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Engines Advisors Llc who had been investing in Aon Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.61% or $3.16 during the last trading session, reaching $192.63. About 290,119 shares traded. Aon plc (NYSE:AON) has risen 24.89% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.46% the S&P500. Some Historical AON News: 02/05/2018 – AON NAMES LAMBROS LAMBROU AS CHIEF COMMERCIAL OFFICER; 10/04/2018 – AON & HP JOIN FORCES TO COMBAT CYBER RISK; 04/05/2018 – Aon PLC 1Q Adj EPS $2.97; 18/04/2018 – Unhealthy mismatch between employers’ health wishes and realities in EMEA; 08/05/2018 – AON PLC AON.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $165 FROM $160; 23/03/2018 – MOVES-Credit Suisse Founder Securities, Aon, Cerberus Capital; 23/03/2018 – MOVES-Aon UK appoints Nathan Shanaghy as COO; 13/04/2018 – AON RAISES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND TO 40C/SHR FROM 36C/SHR; 05/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Aon’s Ratings; Outlook Stable; 25/04/2018 – Aon chief warns sector must innovate or lose relevance

Financial Engines Advisors Llc, which manages about $88.20 billion and $18.33B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Strategic Trust (SCHO) by 15.12 million shares to 16.77M shares, valued at $841.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Series Trust by 4.21M shares in the quarter, for a total of 10.72 million shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab Strategic Trust (SCHH).

Analysts await Aon plc (NYSE:AON) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $1.44 earnings per share, up 9.92% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.31 per share. AON’s profit will be $339.61M for 33.44 P/E if the $1.44 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.87 actual earnings per share reported by Aon plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.99% negative EPS growth.

Arbiter Partners Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.06 billion and $495.46M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in A by 24,015 shares to 74,612 shares, valued at $1.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.94 earnings per share, up 4.44% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.9 per share. T’s profit will be $6.87B for 9.09 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual earnings per share reported by AT&T Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.62% EPS growth.

