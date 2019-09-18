Arbiter Partners Capital Management Cut Third Point Reinsurance LTD (TPRE) Holding as Stock Value Declined; Host Hotels & Resorts (HST) Holding Held by Resolution Capital Ltd

Resolution Capital Ltd increased its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts Inc (HST) by 97.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Resolution Capital Ltd bought 1.05M shares as the company’s stock declined 10.73% . The institutional investor held 2.14M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $38.92M, up from 1.08 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd who had been investing in Host Hotels & Resorts Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.92% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $17.25. About 6.98 million shares traded or 1.43% up from the average. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST) has declined 15.70% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.70% the S&P500. Some Historical HST News: 12/03/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY – PRIOR TO JOINING DIAMONDROCK, JOHNSON SERVED AS SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT AND TREASURER OF HOST HOTELS & RESORTS; 26/04/2018 – HOST HOTELS & RESORTS INC – COMPANIES WILL COLLABORATE TO DEVELOP PREDICTIVE MODELS DESIGNED TO IMPROVE INVESTMENT DECISIONS; 02/05/2018 – HOST HOTELS SEES FY AFFO/SHR $1.67 TO $1.73, EST. $1.67; 09/03/2018 Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. Recommends That Holders of Operating Partnership Units of Host Hotels & Resorts, L.P. Reject “Mini Tender” Offer by Certain Affiliates of Mackenzie Capital Management, LP; 15/05/2018 – LAND & BUILDINGS ADDED MAR, PLD, WYNN, HST IN 1Q: 13F; 20/04/2018 – DJ Host Hotels & Resorts Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HST); 16/05/2018 – Japanese Investors Buy DDR, Weatherford; Sell Host Hotels: 13F; 02/05/2018 – Host Hotels & Resorts 1Q Net $253M; 26/04/2018 – Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. Announces Leading-Edge Joint Development Agreement With IBM Research; 02/05/2018 – HOST HOTELS & RESORTS, RAISES FULL YEAR FORECAST

Arbiter Partners Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Third Point Reinsurance Ltd (TPRE) by 31.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arbiter Partners Capital Management Llc sold 46,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.92% . The hedge fund held 102,350 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.06 million, down from 148,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arbiter Partners Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Third Point Reinsurance Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $951.65 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $10.12. About 294,795 shares traded. Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. (NYSE:TPRE) has declined 18.71% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.71% the S&P500. Some Historical TPRE News: 15/05/2018 – Third Point Buys New 1.1% Position in PBF Energy; 27/04/2018 – REG-Third Point Offshore: Annual Financial Report; 10/05/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Exclusive: Hedge fund Third Point seeks to launch ‘blank-check’ company; 26/03/2018 – REG-Third Point Offshore: Conversion of Securities; 04/05/2018 – United Tech Disagrees With Several of the Assertions Contained in the Third Point Letter; 15/05/2018 – Third Point Adds United Technologies, Exits Aetna: 13F; 04/05/2018 – United Technologies Statement on Third Point; 10/05/2018 – Exclusive: Hedge fund Third Point seeks to launch ‘blank-check’ company; 15/05/2018 – Third Point Buys New 1.4% Position in Wynn Resorts; 28/03/2018 – A.M. Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. and Its Subsidiaries

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.23, from 1.3 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 38 investors sold HST shares while 151 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 151 raised stakes. 681.04 million shares or 2.14% less from 695.97 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Envestnet Asset Management accumulated 0.03% or 1.15M shares. Carnegie Capital Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Com, Ohio-based fund reported 30,056 shares. Numerixs Inv Tech, a British Columbia – Canada-based fund reported 7,900 shares. First Tru holds 0.02% or 12,329 shares. 140,447 were accumulated by Bokf Na. World Asset Mgmt reported 61,238 shares. British Columbia Invest Management holds 0.04% or 293,814 shares. Norinchukin State Bank The accumulated 111,342 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Gabelli Funds Limited Liability holds 0% in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST) or 10,000 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust And Bk Corporation holds 0.04% in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST) or 730,928 shares. Massmutual Fsb Adv reported 0% stake. Rech & Mgmt stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST). Amalgamated Bankshares, a New York-based fund reported 105,448 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh holds 28,045 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. The New York-based Morgan Stanley has invested 0.06% in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST).

Since April 15, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $4,729 activity.

Resolution Capital Ltd, which manages about $2.93 billion and $3.02B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kilroy Rlty Corp (NYSE:KRC) by 262,830 shares to 1.95M shares, valued at $143.94 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 547,746 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5.10M shares, and cut its stake in Store Cap Corp (NYSE:STOR).

Analysts await Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. (NYSE:TPRE) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.57 earnings per share, up 507.14% or $0.71 from last year’s $-0.14 per share. TPRE’s profit will be $53.60M for 4.44 P/E if the $0.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual earnings per share reported by Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

