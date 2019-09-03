Arbiter Partners Capital Management Cut Its Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill (Put) (CMG) by $24.14 Million; Everett Harris & Company Lifted Its Progressive (PGR) Stake

Everett Harris & Company increased its stake in Progressive Corp (PGR) by 11.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Everett Harris & Company bought 5,365 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The institutional investor held 51,223 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.69 million, up from 45,858 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Everett Harris & Company who had been investing in Progressive Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $75.54. About 1.05M shares traded. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 36.28% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.28% the S&P500. Some Historical PGR News: 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE 1Q EPS 24C; 18/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS PROGRESSIVE’S RATINGS; OUTLOOK STABLE; 09/03/2018 – Fitch Rates The Progressive Corporation’s Preferred Shares ‘BBB+’ and Senior Notes ‘A’; 25/04/2018 – REG-Progressive Announces Investor Relations Conference Call; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE 1Q NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $7.97B; 16/05/2018 – Progressive April Net Premiums Written $3.2B; 16/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE APRIL COMBINED RATIO 89.9% :PGR US; 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE FEB. NET PREMIUMS EARNED $2.20B :PGR US; 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – FEB 2018 NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $2,700.9 MLN VS $2,201.3 MLN; 17/04/2018 – Progressive 1Q Combined Ratio 88.4%

Arbiter Partners Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (Put) (CMG) by 87.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arbiter Partners Capital Management Llc sold 34,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.54% . The hedge fund held 5,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.55 million, down from 39,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arbiter Partners Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.60% or $13.38 during the last trading session, reaching $825.04. About 240,430 shares traded. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) has risen 70.91% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 70.91% the S&P500. Some Historical CMG News: 14/03/2018 – CMG Pharmaceutical Volume Jumps More Than Five Times Average; 10/05/2018 – Iridian Asset Buys New 1.9% Position in Chipotle; 24/05/2018 – Mobile drive-thru windows are cropping up at Chipotle restaurants across the country, allowing customers the option of staying in their cars to get their burritos and bowls; 25/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 14/03/2018 – CHIPOTLE CHIEF MARKETING-STRATEGY OFFICER CRUMPACKER RESIGNS; 20/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chipotle Mexican Grill – 04/20/2018 10:32 AM; 20/04/2018 – Chipotle Names Marissa Andrada Chief Human Resources Officer; 27/04/2018 – Winning Recipe for Chipotle? — Barrons.com; 03/05/2018 – May 8: Chipotle Celebrates Educators With Teacher Apprecation Day BOGO; 25/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE 1Q EPS $2.13, EST. $1.57

Analysts await Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $3.13 EPS, up 44.91% or $0.97 from last year’s $2.16 per share. CMG’s profit will be $86.87M for 65.90 P/E if the $3.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.99 actual EPS reported by Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.55% negative EPS growth.

