Arbiter Partners Capital Management Cut Its Intelsat Sa (I) Position; RCM Technologies (RCMT)’s Sentiment Is 0.71

RCM Technologies Inc (RCMT) investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in Q2 2019. It’s up 0.27, from 0.44 in 2019Q1. The ratio increased, as 5 active investment managers opened new and increased positions, while 7 cut down and sold stock positions in RCM Technologies Inc. The active investment managers in our database reported: 3.35 million shares, down from 3.37 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of active investment managers holding RCM Technologies Inc in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 2 Reduced: 5 Increased: 4 New Position: 1.

Arbiter Partners Capital Management Llc decreased Intelsat Sa (I) stake by 17.61% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Arbiter Partners Capital Management Llc sold 114,000 shares as Intelsat Sa (I)’s stock rose 8.69%. The Arbiter Partners Capital Management Llc holds 533,337 shares with $10.37M value, down from 647,337 last quarter. Intelsat Sa now has $3.35 billion valuation. The stock increased 3.57% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $23.82. About 1.69 million shares traded or 11.57% up from the average. Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) has risen 10.12% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.12% the S&P500. Some Historical I News: 01/05/2018 – Intelsat 1Q Loss/Shr 56c; 04/05/2018 – Intelsat at Goldman Sachs Leveraged Finance Conference May 10; 06/04/2018 – STN Extends Services on Galaxy 19 to Fuel Expansion in North America; 01/05/2018 – Intelsat Backs 2018 Rev $2.06B-$2.11B; 10/04/2018 – Vodacom Business Nigeria and Intelsat Sign Agreement to Expand Broadband Connectivity Throughout West Africa; 01/05/2018 – INTELSAT SEES FY REV. $2.06B TO $2.11B, EST. $2.11B; 16/04/2018 – Intelsat General Part of Team Selected to Build New Satellite Navigation Payload for the Federal Aviation Administration; 30/05/2018 – Intelsat Appoints Juan Pablo Cofino Regional Vice President, Latin America and the Caribbean; 02/04/2018 – Intelsat Announces Final Results and Final Settlement of Tender Offer for Certain Notes of Intelsat (Luxembourg) S.A. and Notic; 10/04/2018 – Intelsat Forms Golden Cross: Technicals

Analysts await Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $-1.00 EPS, down 117.39% or $0.54 from last year’s $-0.46 per share. After $-1.05 actual EPS reported by Intelsat S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.76% EPS growth.

Among 2 analysts covering Intelsat SA (NYSE:I), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Intelsat SA has $27 highest and $2200 lowest target. $24.50’s average target is 2.85% above currents $23.82 stock price. Intelsat SA had 7 analyst reports since March 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Monday, March 18 with “Hold”. The stock has “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan on Wednesday, April 3. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Thursday, May 16 report.

RCM Technologies, Inc. provides business and technology solutions to the commercial and government sectors in the United States, Canada, and the Puerto Rico. The company has market cap of $37.95 million. The firm operates through three divisions: Engineering, Information Technology, and Specialty Health Care Services. It has a 9.39 P/E ratio. The Engineering segment provides engineering and design, engineering analysis, engineer-procure-construct, configuration management, hardware/software validation and verification, quality assurance, technical writing and publications, manufacturing process planning and improvement, reliability centered maintenance, component and equipment testing, and risk management engineering.

The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.0211 during the last trading session, reaching $2.9289. About 59,575 shares traded or 231.89% up from the average. RCM Technologies, Inc. (RCMT) has declined 33.47% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.47% the S&P500.

Analysts await RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.05 EPS, down 16.67% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.06 per share. RCMT’s profit will be $647,786 for 14.64 P/E if the $0.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.10 actual EPS reported by RCM Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -50.00% negative EPS growth.