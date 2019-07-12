Arbiter Partners Capital Management Cut Hormel Foods (Put) (HRL) Position as Stock Declined; Weyerhaeuser (WY) Shareholder Wilkins Investment Counsel Raised Position

Arbiter Partners Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Hormel Foods Corp (Put) (HRL) by 56.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arbiter Partners Capital Management Llc sold 260,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.06% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 200,000 shares of the meat and poultry and fish company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.95M, down from 460,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arbiter Partners Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Hormel Foods Corp (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $41.22. About 1.83M shares traded. Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL) has risen 9.65% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.22% the S&P500. Some Historical HRL News: 24/05/2018 – Hormel Foods 2Q Net $237.4M; 31/05/2018 – Precooked Bacon Pioneer Takes on Hormel by Adding Patent Fight; 22/05/2018 – Hormel Foods Corp expected to post earnings of 45 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 24/05/2018 – HORMEL FOODS CORP QTRLY INTERNATIONAL & OTHER NET SALES UP 22%; 09/04/2018 – Hormel’s Applegate Names John Ghingo President; 24/05/2018 – HORMEL FOODS CORP – QTRLY GROCERY PRODUCTS VOLUME DOWN 2%; 25/04/2018 – Hormel Is Said to Mull Bid for $600 Million Chinese Wasabi Maker; 29/05/2018 – Hormel at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 05/04/2018 – The Makers of Hormel® Natural Choice® Deli Meats Announce New National Ad Featuring Comedic Actress Judy Greer; 06/04/2018 – Hormel Foods Honors 90 Suppliers with Spirit of Excellence Award

Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser (WY) by 41.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc bought 59,475 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.73% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 203,250 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.35M, up from 143,775 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Weyerhaeuser for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.90% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $25.81. About 3.10 million shares traded. Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) has declined 31.44% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.87% the S&P500. Some Historical WY News: 27/04/2018 – WEYERHAEUSER CO WY.N : D. A. DAVIDSON RAISES TARGET PRICE BY $2.50 TO $37.50 ; RATING NEUTRAL; 22/05/2018 – Simons to represent Weyerhaeuser at Nareit REITweek: 2018 Investor Conference; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser 1Q Adj EPS 36c; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser 1Q Wood Products Revenue $1.309; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser 1Q Net $269M; 22/05/2018 – Simons to represent Weyerhaeuser at Nareit RElTweek: 2018 Investor Conference; 22/03/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Co. CDS Widens 8 Bps; 23/05/2018 – Columbia Bank Appoints Craig Eerkes as Chairman of Board to Succeed William Weyerhaeuser; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Sees 2Q Wood Products Adjusted Earnings Significantly Higher Compared With 1Q; 17/05/2018 – WEYERHAEUSER CO. DECLARES DIV ON SHRS

More notable recent Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “A Preview Of Hormel Foods Q2 Earnings – Benzinga” on May 22, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Dividend Investing Tips That Could Earn You Thousands – The Motley Fool” published on June 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Dividend Champion Spotlight: Hormel Foods Corporation – Seeking Alpha” on August 21, 2018. More interesting news about Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “5 Top Stock Trades for Friday: AMZN, HRL, LB, BBY – Nasdaq” published on May 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Hormel Foods Corporation (HRL) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold HRL shares while 148 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 160 raised stakes. 227.83 million shares or 0.15% less from 228.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Neuberger Berman Llc accumulated 0% or 44,717 shares. Franklin Resource reported 0% in Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL). Sandy Spring Bancorp reported 304 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Bridges Investment Management owns 29,375 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Profund Advisors Limited Liability Company owns 5,115 shares. Minnesota-based Gradient Invests Limited Liability Co has invested 0% in Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL). Birmingham Cap Mngmt Al owns 0.38% invested in Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL) for 18,800 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund has 53,042 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Martingale Asset Management Lp holds 461,909 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. Cetera Advsrs Ltd Llc owns 10,541 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Hendershot Investments reported 0.33% in Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL). Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 63,566 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Pictet Asset Ltd reported 472,263 shares. Prudential Public Ltd Co accumulated 24,455 shares or 0% of the stock. Gardner Russo And Gardner Ltd Liability Co owns 153,493 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio.

Arbiter Partners Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.06B and $495.46 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in A by 24,015 shares to 74,612 shares, valued at $1.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $0.36 EPS, down 7.69% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.39 per share. HRL’s profit will be $192.74M for 28.63 P/E if the $0.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.46 actual EPS reported by Hormel Foods Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.74% negative EPS growth.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 1 insider sale for $90,886 activity. $119,640 worth of stock was bought by Stockfish Devin W on Thursday, June 6.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.59, from 0.54 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 63 investors sold WY shares while 227 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 548.03 million shares or 1.03% less from 553.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Voya Inv Lc holds 335,416 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Moreover, Toronto Dominion Bancorporation has 0.04% invested in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). The New York-based Renaissance Tech Ltd Liability has invested 0% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Institute For Wealth Management Limited Liability has 0.11% invested in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) for 19,691 shares. Guyasuta Investment Advsrs stated it has 118,517 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D stated it has 0.05% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). First Interstate Commercial Bank has 0.04% invested in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) for 7,640 shares. Farmers Merchants Invests Inc holds 26,723 shares. Hartford Mngmt reported 0.15% stake. Davidson Inv Advsrs, a Montana-based fund reported 24,525 shares. Somerset Group Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.44% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Whittier Tru reported 0.05% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Cap Innovations Lc has 26,590 shares. Stratos Wealth Prtn Ltd reported 0.01% stake. 177,526 are owned by Telemus Cap Llc.