Arbiter Partners Capital Management Continues to Hold Holding in Tesla (Put) (TSLA); Walt Disney Co /The (DIS) Share Value Rose While Marvin & Palmer Associates Increased Its Position

Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc increased its stake in Walt Disney Co /The (DIS) by 7.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc bought 3,058 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The hedge fund held 45,627 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.37 million, up from 42,569 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc who had been investing in Walt Disney Co /The for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $247.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $136.8. About 6.78M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 12/04/2018 – DISNEY REQUIRED TO MAKE OFFER FOR SKY AT £10.75/SHARE: UK PANEL; 11/05/2018 – DIS:INFINITY WAR TO BE ONE OF BIGGEST OPENING WEEKENDS IN CHINA; 13/05/2018 – DISNEY:`AVENGERS: INFINITY WAR’ EST INCL $200M FROM CHINA; 03/04/2018 – Fox Says Disney Could Buy U.K.’s Sky News — 3rd Update; 16/05/2018 – Lachlan Murdoch will become chairman and CEO of the new Fox company that will be formed if the Disney-21st Century Fox merger is approved; 06/04/2018 – Netflix offering more than $300 mln for billboard company; 30/05/2018 – 21ST CENTURY FOX SETS JULY 10 MEETING FOR VOTE ON DISNEY MERGER; 02/05/2018 – Hollywood Reporter: Exclusive: Paul Giamatti joins @TheRock in Disney’s #JungleCruise; 23/03/2018 – Teamsters To Join Parade Calling For Living Wage At Disney; 27/03/2018 – Italia Independent, The Walt Disney Company Sign Eyewear Licensing Deal

Arbiter Partners Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Tesla Inc (Put) (TSLA) by 4.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arbiter Partners Capital Management Llc bought 30,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.25% . The hedge fund held 672,900 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $150.37M, up from 642,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arbiter Partners Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Tesla Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $243.49. About 4.23 million shares traded. Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) has declined 16.74% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.74% the S&P500. Some Historical TSLA News: 15/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Investors eye Washington-Beijing trade talks; Home Depot misses; 11/05/2018 – Meet the hydrogen-powered car trying to take on Tesla; 24/05/2018 – Union accuses Tesla CEO Musk of threatening workers; 25/04/2018 – “Small-town kids” shape future of China’s consumption; 29/03/2018 – Tesla voluntarily recalls early Model S vehicles over power steering bolts; 02/05/2018 – Tesla Supercharging Its Model 3 Means Less Cobalt, More Nickel; 20/04/2018 – TESLA IS FACING SECOND, SEPARATE PROBE THAT BEGAN APRIL 17; 16/05/2018 – KIDMAN RESOURCES – INITIAL TERM 3 YEARS ON FIXED-PRICE TAKE-OR-PAY BASIS FROM DELIVERY OF FIRST PRODUCT, AND CONTAINS 2 3-YEAR TERM OPTIONS; 14/03/2018 – CNET: Tesla loses treasurer, VP of finance Susan Repo; 26/03/2018 – Tech Today: Microsoft to a Trillion, Defending Tesla, Cutting AMD — Barron’s Blog

Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc, which manages about $256.30M and $150.85 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paypal Holdings Inc. by 10,785 shares to 66,758 shares, valued at $7.64M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

