Aravt Global Position in Transdigm Group (TDG) Cut by $14.95 Million; Beutel Goodman & Co LTD Position in Brookfield Asset Mgt (BAM) Upped by $1.51 Million as Valuation Rose

Aravt Global Llc decreased its stake in Transdigm Group Inc (TDG) by 18.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aravt Global Llc sold 33,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.64% . The institutional investor held 148,000 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $67.19M, down from 181,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aravt Global Llc who had been investing in Transdigm Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $533.91. About 340,519 shares traded or 7.72% up from the average. TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) has risen 32.65% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.65% the S&P500. Some Historical TDG News: 24/04/2018 – TRANSDIGM COMPLETES PURCHASE OF EXTANT AEROSPACE; 19/03/2018 – TRANSDIGM GROUP INC – DEAL FOR APPROXIMATELY $525 MLN; 15/03/2018 – Esterline Completes Sale of Kirkhill Elastomer Business; 30/04/2018 – TransDigm Announces Kevin Stein As President And CEO And W. Nicholas Howley As Executive Chairman, Appointment Of New Board Members; 19/03/2018 – TransDigm to Acquire Extant for $525; 30/05/2018 – TransDigm to Host Analyst Day in New York City; 22/04/2018 – DJ TransDigm Group Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TDG); 15/03/2018 – ESTERLINE TECHNOLOGIES CORP – TRANSDIGM HAS COMPLETED ACQUISITION OF KIRKHILL ELASTOMERS BUSINESS FROM ESTERLINE; 15/03/2018 – TransDigm Acquires Kirkhill from Esterline Technologies; 19/03/2018 – TRANSDIGM TO BUY WARBURG PINCUS’S EXTANT FOR ABOUT $525M

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd increased its stake in Brookfield Asset Mgt (BAM) by 0.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd bought 32,934 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.36% . The institutional investor held 15.35M shares of the building operators company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $715.36M, up from 15.32 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd who had been investing in Brookfield Asset Mgt for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $51.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $53.48. About 2.08M shares traded or 52.77% up from the average. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) has risen 17.65% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.65% the S&P500. Some Historical BAM News: 07/05/2018 – Brookfield Residential’s New Neighborhood Debuts at Spencer’s Crossing in Murrieta; 18/05/2018 – BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT REPORTS RENEWAL OF NORMAL COURSE IS; 20/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: Canada’s Brookfield to sell bonds in Brazil to help fund pipeline; 24/04/2018 – Brookfield Plans to Invest $200 Million to $300 Million in Real-Estate Tech; 29/05/2018 – Brookfield Public Securities Group Achieves 40 Percent Improvement in Operational Efficiencies with Sage Intacct; 01/05/2018 – Brookfield CEO Disagrees With Zell, Sees Opportunities in Real Estate (Video); 20/03/2018 – Brookfield To Pick Up 25% Stake in LCM Partners Ltd; 21/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Brookfield Asset Management’s Baa2 Rating Following Change In Applicable Rating Methodology; Short Term P-2 Rating Also Affirmed; 22/03/2018 – Newport Cap Partners Acquires Prominent Retail Center in Brookfield, WI; 07/03/2018 – Brookfield Real Estate 4Q EPS C$0.30

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd, which manages about $36.47B and $13.32 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Autozone Inc (NYSE:AZO) by 59,446 shares to 99,938 shares, valued at $76.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alamos Gold In by 841,630 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9.86M shares, and cut its stake in Bce Inc (NYSE:BCE).

Analysts await TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $4.69 earnings per share, up 13.56% or $0.56 from last year’s $4.13 per share. TDG’s profit will be $252.84M for 28.46 P/E if the $4.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.63 actual earnings per share reported by TransDigm Group Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.30% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.32, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 28 investors sold TDG shares while 143 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 132 raised stakes. 51.29 million shares or 5.26% less from 54.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ferguson Wellman Mgmt Incorporated holds 0.01% or 530 shares. Jefferies Grp Limited Liability, New York-based fund reported 2,072 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv invested in 21,429 shares or 0.04% of the stock. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department invested 0.04% in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG). Df Dent And, Maryland-based fund reported 269,027 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur Com The reported 52,078 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky owns 4,950 shares. 299,044 are held by Westfield Mgmt L P. Lord Abbett & stated it has 38,458 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. First Manhattan Communication has invested 0% in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG). Century stated it has 0% of its portfolio in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG). Glenmede Na stated it has 0% in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG). Profund Lc holds 0.02% or 983 shares in its portfolio. Brighton Jones Ltd Llc invested 0.03% of its portfolio in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG). Cibc Markets stated it has 0.03% in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG).

Aravt Global Llc, which manages about $631.24 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Godaddy Inc by 52,000 shares to 486,000 shares, valued at $36.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

