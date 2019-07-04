Aravt Global Lowered Its Facebook (FB) Position; Corbyn Investment Management Cut Its Southern National Bancorp Of V (SONA) Holding

Aravt Global Llc decreased Facebook Inc (FB) stake by 11.39% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Aravt Global Llc sold 18,000 shares as Facebook Inc (FB)’s stock rose 13.53%. The Aravt Global Llc holds 140,000 shares with $23.34 million value, down from 158,000 last quarter. Facebook Inc now has $562.91B valuation. The stock increased 1.13% or $2.2 during the last trading session, reaching $197.2. About 10.25 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 04/04/2018 – New York Post: Mets fans can stop freaking out about MLB-Facebook `history’; 20/03/2018 – Massachusetts, New York send letter to Facebook demanding documents; 11/04/2018 – The Facebook founder and CEO spent nearly five hours addressing members of the Senate Judiciary and Commerce committees Tuesday; 26/04/2018 – U.S. Congress spars over social media filtering; companies skip hearing; 15/05/2018 – Facebook, Aiming for Transparency, Details Removal of Posts and Fake Accounts; 14/05/2018 – FACEBOOK BIOMETRIC PRIVACY CASE HEADS FOR TRIAL AFTER RULING; 28/03/2018 – Suspended Cambridge Analytica CEO to appear before UK parliamentary committee; 05/04/2018 – Facebook accused of being used of inciting violence in Myanmar; 28/03/2018 – Facebook unveiled new tools Wednesday to make it easier for users to see and access the data the social network holds on them; 25/04/2018 – Facebook: 1Q Capital Expenditures $2.81B

Corbyn Investment Management Inc decreased Southern National Bancorp Of V (SONA) stake by 5.28% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Corbyn Investment Management Inc sold 31,575 shares as Southern National Bancorp Of V (SONA)’s stock declined 5.66%. The Corbyn Investment Management Inc holds 566,299 shares with $8.30 million value, down from 597,874 last quarter. Southern National Bancorp Of V now has $379.32 million valuation. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $15.42. About 100,704 shares traded or 106.56% up from the average. Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONA) has declined 12.47% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.90% the S&P500. Some Historical SONA News: 16/03/2018 – SOUTHERN NATIONAL BANCORP OF VIRGINIA INC SONA.O SAYS WILLIAM H. LAGOS APPOINTED INTERIM CFO – SEC FILING; 24/04/2018 – SOUTHERN NATIONAL BANCORP OF VIRGINIA NAMES JOE PENNINGTON CFO; 26/04/2018 – SOUTHERN NATIONAL BANCORP OF VIRGINIA INC SONA.O QUARTERLY SHR $0.34

More notable recent Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Do Southern National Bancorp of Virginia’s (NASDAQ:SONA) Earnings Warrant Your Attention? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Dorian LPG Ltd (LPG) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 29, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “S.African rand inches back up in wake of Ramaphosa speech, stocks slide – Nasdaq” on June 21, 2019. More interesting news about Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “South African rand retreats from 2-week high, eyes on CPI and Fed – Nasdaq” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Ferroglobe PLC (GSM) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 28, 2019.

Analysts await Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONA) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.35 earnings per share, down 5.41% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.37 per share. SONA’s profit will be $8.61 million for 11.01 P/E if the $0.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.37 actual earnings per share reported by Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.41% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.7 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.59, from 2.29 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 5 investors sold SONA shares while 22 reduced holdings. 10 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 17.04 million shares or 1.67% more from 16.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blackrock Incorporated holds 1.14M shares or 0% of its portfolio. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Lc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONA). First Manhattan Com has 294,371 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc accumulated 180,206 shares. Citigroup reported 6,081 shares stake. Wellington Mgmt Gp Llp invested in 589,452 shares or 0% of the stock. New York-based Maltese Capital Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.28% in Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONA). Metropolitan Life Ins accumulated 0.07% or 60,966 shares. Sandy Spring National Bank holds 0% or 701 shares. Jfs Wealth Limited Co reported 0% of its portfolio in Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONA). Teton Advsrs owns 0.09% invested in Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONA) for 64,000 shares. Vanguard Group Inc has invested 0% in Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONA). Tower Research Limited Liability Co (Trc) invested in 2,217 shares. Bessemer Grp Inc holds 0% or 67,900 shares. California-based Rbf Capital Limited Com has invested 0.04% in Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONA).

Since January 24, 2019, it had 10 buys, and 0 insider sales for $211,600 activity. KABBASH CHARLES A bought 1,350 shares worth $20,632. SHEARIN JOE A had bought 945 shares worth $13,975. COOK WILLIAM RAND bought $6,910 worth of stock or 462 shares. Another trade for 2,225 shares valued at $33,971 was made by Biagas John Fitzgerald on Monday, February 11. 2,000 shares valued at $11,000 were bought by LAGOS WILLIAM H on Thursday, January 24. $8,250 worth of Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONA) was bought by STEVENS WILLIAM H on Sunday, January 27. DERRICO GEORGIA S had bought 4,862 shares worth $72,348.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fincl Bank Of Nova Scotia invested in 1.88% or 2.85M shares. Apg Asset Mgmt Nv invested 0.65% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). American Asset Management invested in 0.38% or 2,984 shares. South Texas Money Limited reported 1,200 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Bragg Fincl Advisors reported 26,509 shares. Illinois-based Oak Ridge Invs Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.8% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Peapack Gladstone Fincl holds 45,998 shares. Tiedemann Limited reported 31,855 shares stake. 92.61M were reported by State Street Corp. Fuller And Thaler Asset Mngmt stated it has 10,489 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Polar Asset Mngmt Inc owns 227,000 shares. Hightower Advisors Limited Liability Corp accumulated 427,702 shares. Fort Washington Advsr Oh holds 1.18M shares or 2.21% of its portfolio. Psagot Inv House Limited holds 141,559 shares or 1% of its portfolio. Ubs Asset Americas Incorporated reported 0% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Among 16 analysts covering Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), 15 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 94% are positive. Facebook had 36 analyst reports since January 31, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Thursday, March 14 by Stifel Nicolaus. The rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity with “Buy” on Thursday, January 31. The firm has “Buy” rating by Guggenheim given on Thursday, April 4. Nomura maintained Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) on Thursday, January 31 with “Neutral” rating. On Tuesday, March 5 the stock rating was maintained by Rosenblatt with “Buy”. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Wednesday, February 20 by Stifel Nicolaus. Citigroup maintained the shares of FB in report on Monday, February 25 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) earned “Buy” rating by JMP Securities on Wednesday, June 19. The firm has “Buy” rating by Nomura given on Monday, March 11. The stock of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 18 by Bank of America.

Since January 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 8 selling transactions for $21.33 million activity. $128,408 worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) was sold by Stretch Colin. Shares for $7.79M were sold by Sandberg Sheryl on Tuesday, January 8. 5,300 shares were sold by Cox Christopher K, worth $795,000. Shares for $788,374 were sold by Wehner David M..