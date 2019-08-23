Aravt Global Has Lowered Stake in Facebook (FB) as Stock Price Rose; Point72 Asset Management LP Lifted Global Pmts (GPN) Holding

Point72 Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Global Pmts Inc (GPN) by 2516.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Point72 Asset Management Lp bought 218,916 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.55% . The hedge fund held 227,616 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.07 million, up from 8,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Point72 Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Global Pmts Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $162.27. About 905,020 shares traded. Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) has risen 49.58% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.58% the S&P500. Some Historical GPN News: 03/05/2018 – Global Payments 1Q EPS 57c; 20/03/2018 – GLOBAL PAYMENTS – AS PER REFINANCING AMENDMENT, INTEREST RATE OF TERM B-2 LOANS CONSTITUTING EUROCURRENCY LOANS IS A BASE RATE PLUS 1.75% – SEC FILING; 29/05/2018 – EU mergers and takeovers (May 29); 30/04/2018 – Global Payments Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Global Payments Sees 2018 Adjusted Net Rev Plus Network Fees $3.9B-$3.975B; 19/03/2018 – MOODY’S CHANGES GLOBAL PAYMENTS’ OUTLOOK TO POS.; AFFIRMS CFR; 03/05/2018 – GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC SEES 2018 ADJUSTED NET REVENUE PLUS NETWORK FEES TO RANGE FROM $3.90 BLN TO $3.975 BLN; 03/05/2018 – Global Payments Sees 2018 Adj EPS $5.00-Adj EPS $5.20; 03/05/2018 – GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC GPN.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $5.00 TO $5.20; 03/05/2018 – GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC SEES 2018 ADJUSTED OPERATING MARGIN TO EXPAND BY AS MUCH AS 120 BASIS POINTS

Aravt Global Llc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 11.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aravt Global Llc sold 18,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 140,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.34M, down from 158,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aravt Global Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $519.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $1.51 during the last trading session, reaching $182.04. About 10.83M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 29/03/2018 – Facebook-Linked Marketer Plunges as Policy Shift May Sap Profit; 10/04/2018 – Sen. Jon Tester: Tester Questions Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg; 14/05/2018 – In India, Facebook’s WhatsApp Plays Central Role in Elections; 19/03/2018 – Facebook, Google and Big Switch Networks to Demonstrate Open Source Collaboration with Next-Gen Network Operating Systems During OCP Summit Keynote; 13/04/2018 – WV MetroSources: Facebook removes opioid ads; 25/04/2018 – Facebook will not testify at u.s. House hearing on social media; 04/04/2018 – Rep. Cardenas: CONGRESSMAN TONY CARDENAS WANTS PRIVACY ANSWERS FROM FACEBOOK; 26/03/2018 – Some of the gags include Facebook’s logo turning into Russian cyrillic, Tesla’s self-driving trucks and failed start-up Juicero getting its own building; 14/03/2018 – Facebook removes far-right group Britain First from social media site; 09/04/2018 – MA URGES ZUCKERBERG TO TAKE FACEBOOK’S ISSUES SERIOUSLY

Point72 Asset Management Lp, which manages about $22.03B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Quotient Ltd (NASDAQ:QTNT) by 338,500 shares to 202,430 shares, valued at $1.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in T Mobile Us Inc (NYSE:TMUS) by 404,332 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 315,668 shares, and cut its stake in Keane Group Inc.

Aravt Global Llc, which manages about $631.24 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Godaddy Inc by 52,000 shares to 486,000 shares, valued at $36.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

