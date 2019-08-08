Aravt Global Decreased By $14.95 Million Its Transdigm Group (TDG) Holding; BODY AND MIND (BMMJ) Shorts Down By 60.75%

Aravt Global Llc decreased Transdigm Group Inc (TDG) stake by 18.23% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Aravt Global Llc sold 33,000 shares as Transdigm Group Inc (TDG)’s stock rose 1.64%. The Aravt Global Llc holds 148,000 shares with $67.19 million value, down from 181,000 last quarter. Transdigm Group Inc now has $34.11B valuation. The stock increased 2.50% or $13.41 during the last trading session, reaching $550.74. About 351,853 shares traded or 15.93% up from the average. TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) has risen 32.65% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.65% the S&P500. Some Historical TDG News: 19/03/2018 – Warburg Pincus Announces Sale of Extant Aerospace to TransDigm; 15/03/2018 – TransDigm Acquires Kirkhill from Esterline Technologies; 23/03/2018 – Rubber World: TransDigm acquires the Kirkhill elastomers business from Esterline Technologies; 01/05/2018 – TransDigm Group Announces Proposed Private Offering of $500 Million of Senior Subordinated Notes; 01/05/2018 – TRANSDIGM PROPOSED PRIVATE OFFERING OF $500M SR SUB NOTES; 30/04/2018 – TransDigm Appoints Mr. Stein and Michele Santana to Its Bd of Directors; 02/05/2018 – TRANSDIGM GROUP PRICES OFFERING OF $500M OF SR SUB NOTES; 30/04/2018 – TRANSDIGM NAMES W. NICHOLAS HOWLEY AS EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN; 01/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates TransDigm’s Prpsd Trm Lns ‘B+’, Sr Nts ‘B-‘; 08/05/2018 – TRANSDIGM GROUP COMPLETES $500M NOTES OFFERING

BODY AND MIND INC (OTCMKTS:BMMJ) had a decrease of 60.75% in short interest. BMMJ’s SI was 40,000 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 60.75% from 101,900 shares previously. With 186,100 avg volume, 0 days are for BODY AND MIND INC (OTCMKTS:BMMJ)’s short sellers to cover BMMJ’s short positions. The stock increased 3.69% or $0.0256 during the last trading session, reaching $0.7198. About 81,162 shares traded. Body and Mind Inc. (OTCMKTS:BMMJ) has 0.00% since August 8, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Body and Mind, Inc., a development stage company, produces medical marijuana. The company has market cap of $67.14 million. The firm was formerly known as Deploy Technologies Inc. and changed its name to Body and Mind, Inc. in November 2017. It currently has negative earnings.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 1 insider sale for $8.54 million activity. Wynne Sarah also bought $4,319 worth of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) shares. The insider Graff Michael sold $1.09M. $8.55M worth of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) shares were sold by Henderson Robert S.

