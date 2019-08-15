Aravt Global Decreased Brookfield Asset Mgmt (BAM) Stake; Innodata (INOD) Sentiment Is 1.29

Aravt Global Llc decreased Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc (BAM) stake by 18.42% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Aravt Global Llc sold 140,000 shares as Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc (BAM)’s stock rose 2.36%. The Aravt Global Llc holds 620,000 shares with $28.92M value, down from 760,000 last quarter. Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc now has $49.79 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $50.01. About 1.15M shares traded. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) has risen 17.65% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.65% the S&P500. Some Historical BAM News: 20/03/2018 – Canada’s Brookfield to sell bonds in Brazil to help fund pipeline; 24/04/2018 – Matt: BREAKING: Sources tell SoccerBallNews™ that Brookfield-based Fiserv, Inc. will purchase naming rights for the new M…; 28/03/2018 – Brookfield’s Deal for GGP Is Serving as a Wake-Up Call for Malls; 21/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT, OUTLOOK STABLE; 17/05/2018 – Kushners, Brookfield Said Near Deal on Troubled 666 Fifth Avenue; 07/03/2018 – Brookfield Real Estate 4Q EPS C$0.30; 20/03/2018 – Brookfield To Pick Up 25% Stake in LCM Partners Ltd; 13/05/2018 – Brookfield Offers $3.3 Billion for Healthscope (Correct); 17/05/2018 – Brookfield in talks to acquire stake in Kushner-owned tower; 13/03/2018 – Brookfield Is Said to Sell Stake in Toronto Bay Adelaide Centre

Innodata Inc (INOD) investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.29, from 1 in 2018Q4. The ratio is more positive, as 9 funds started new and increased equity positions, while 7 reduced and sold their holdings in Innodata Inc. The funds in our database now have: 3.67 million shares, up from 3.51 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Innodata Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 3 Reduced: 4 Increased: 6 New Position: 3.

More notable recent Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Brookfield Residential seeks consent for reorganization – Seeking Alpha” on August 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (BAM) CEO Bruce Flatt on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on August 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Brookfield to buy Aveo Group in A$1.3B deal – Seeking Alpha” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “These 2 High-Yield Renewable Energy Stocks Are Considering a High-Powered Merger – Yahoo Finance” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Brookfield Asset Management Reports Second Quarter 2019 Net Income and FFO – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Among 3 analysts covering Brookfield Asset Mng (NYSE:BAM), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Brookfield Asset Mng has $5900 highest and $48 lowest target. $54.33’s average target is 8.64% above currents $50.01 stock price. Brookfield Asset Mng had 6 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Tuesday, July 9 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy”. The company was maintained on Friday, August 9 by BMO Capital Markets. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, February 19 by RBC Capital Markets.

Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Innodata Inc. for 24,000 shares. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc owns 340,455 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Moreover, White Pine Capital Llc has 0.01% invested in the company for 18,500 shares. The Massachusetts-based Acadian Asset Management Llc has invested 0% in the stock. Bank Of New York Mellon Corp, a New York-based fund reported 51,513 shares.

Innodata Inc., a digital services and solutions company, provides technology solutions and services worldwide. The company has market cap of $33.48 million. The firm operates through three divisions: Digital Data Solutions , Innodata Advanced Data Solutions (IADS), and Media Intelligence Solutions (MIS). It currently has negative earnings. The DDS segment produces and distributes e-books; develops new digital information products; and provides operational support services for existing digital information products and systems, including content aggregation, extraction, encoding, indexing and abstracting, fabrication, and distribution.