Aravive Inc. (ARAV)’s Financial Results Comparing With TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON)

This is therefore a contrasting of the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation in Aravive Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV) and TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aravive Inc. 6 15.64 N/A -7.90 0.00 TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.13 0.00

In table 1 we can see Aravive Inc. and TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aravive Inc. 0.00% -116.4% -97.4% TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -132.9% -75.9%

Aravive Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 119.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 2.19 beta. TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 139.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 2.39 beta.

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Aravive Inc. are 7.8 and 7.8 respectively. Its competitor TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.4 and its Quick Ratio is 2.4. Aravive Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc.

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Aravive Inc. and TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aravive Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average price target is $2, while its potential upside is 318.67%.

The shares of both Aravive Inc. and TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 30% and 65.7% respectively. Insiders owned 0.8% of Aravive Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 8.89% of TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aravive Inc. 16.13% 9.72% 3.8% 72.82% -38.5% 86.08% TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. -16.98% -34.33% -30.49% -45.67% -82.4% -30.16%

For the past year Aravive Inc. had bullish trend while TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

On 5 of the 8 factors Aravive Inc. beats TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Aravive, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies for solid tumors and hematologic malignancies. It is developing AVB-S6-500, a GAS6 binding protein and AXL decoy receptor, for the treatment of ovarian cancer, as well as for renal cell carcinoma, acute myeloid leukemia, triple negative breast cancer and pancreatic cancer. The company was formerly known as Versartis, Inc. and changed its name to Aravive, Inc. in October 2018. Aravive, Inc. is based in Houston, Texas.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for cancer, wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD), and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidate is TRC105, an endoglin antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trials for angiosarcoma; randomized Phase II clinical trials for renal cell carcinoma; Phase II clinical trials for soft tissue sarcoma; Phase II clinical trials for gestational trophoblastic neoplasia; Phase I/II clinical trials for hepatocellular carcinoma; Phase I clinical trial for lung cancer; Phase I/II clinical trials for breast cancer; and Phase I/II clinical trials for wet AMD. The companyÂ’s other product candidates comprise TRC102, a small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trials for mesothelioma, Phase II clinical trials for glioblastoma, Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors and lymphomas, as well as Phase I clinical trial for lung cancer; and TRC253, a small molecule high affinity competitive inhibitor of wild type androgen receptor (AR) and multiple AR mutant receptors that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment prostate cancer. Its preclinical development products include TRC205, an endoglin antibody for the treatment of fibrotic diseases; and TRC694, an orally bioavailable inhibitor of NF-kB inducing kinase for the treatment of patients with hematologic malignancies, including myeloma. The company has a strategic licensing collaboration with Janssen Pharmaceutica N.V. to develop TRC253 and TRC694; and a license agreement with Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd to develop, manufacture, and commercialize DE-122, the ophthalmic formulation of TRC105, for ophthalmology indications. The company was formerly known as Lexington Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in March 2005. TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.