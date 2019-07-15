Aravive Inc. (ARAV)’s Financial Results Comparing With SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SLS)

Since Aravive Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV) and SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SLS) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aravive Inc. 6 20.97 N/A -8.98 0.00 SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -4.08 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Aravive Inc. and SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aravive Inc. 0.00% -116.4% -97.4% SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. 0.00% -829.1% -136.5%

Risk & Volatility

A 2.44 beta indicates that Aravive Inc. is 144.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. is 63.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.63 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Aravive Inc. is 7.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 7.8. The Current Ratio of rival SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. is 1 and its Quick Ratio is has 1. Aravive Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Aravive Inc. and SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aravive Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.’s consensus target price is $4.5, while its potential upside is 3,382.97%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Aravive Inc. and SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 28% and 23% respectively. Aravive Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.8%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 1.8% of SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aravive Inc. 0% -0.16% 34.68% -8.68% -28.67% 82.39% SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. -8.13% -17% -40.22% -53.54% -84.76% -30.5%

For the past year Aravive Inc. had bullish trend while SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Aravive Inc. beats SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.

Aravive, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies for solid tumors and hematologic malignancies. It is developing AVB-S6-500, a GAS6 binding protein and AXL decoy receptor, for the treatment of ovarian cancer, as well as for renal cell carcinoma, acute myeloid leukemia, triple negative breast cancer and pancreatic cancer. The company was formerly known as Versartis, Inc. and changed its name to Aravive, Inc. in October 2018. Aravive, Inc. is based in Houston, Texas.

SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc., a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel cancer immunotherapies for various cancer indications. The company's lead product candidate is galinpepimut-S, a cancer immunotherapeutic agent for the treatment of hematologic cancers and solid tumor indications, including acute myeloid leukemia, malignant pleural mesothelioma, multiple myeloma, ovarian cancer, immune combo, and chronic myelogenous leukemia. It also develops NEUVAX, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of breast cancer; and Anagrelide controlled release, which has completed various clinical trials for the treatment of thrombocythemia. The company has collaboration and license agreements with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, Advaxis Immunotherapies, Merck & Co., Inc., National Cancer Institute, and the University of Texas M.D. Anderson Cancer Center. SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.