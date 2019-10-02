Aravive Inc. (ARAV)’s Financial Results Comparing With Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation (NASDAQ:NYMX)

Aravive Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV) and Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation (NASDAQ:NYMX) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aravive Inc. 6 0.00 4.81M -7.90 0.00 Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation 2 0.00 39.43M -0.17 0.00

Table 1 highlights Aravive Inc. and Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Aravive Inc. and Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aravive Inc. 74,114,021.57% -116.4% -97.4% Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation 2,186,789,418.22% -175.8% -144.9%

Risk and Volatility

Aravive Inc. has a beta of 2.19 and its 119.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation’s beta is 1.79 which is 79.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Aravive Inc. are 7.8 and 7.8 respectively. Its competitor Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation’s Current Ratio is 8 and its Quick Ratio is 8. Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Aravive Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 30% of Aravive Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 6% of Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Aravive Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.8%. Competitively, 5.4% are Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aravive Inc. 16.13% 9.72% 3.8% 72.82% -38.5% 86.08% Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation 0.58% 21.99% -4.97% -17.31% -45.57% 31.3%

For the past year Aravive Inc. was more bullish than Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation.

Summary

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation beats on 5 of the 9 factors Aravive Inc.

Aravive, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies for solid tumors and hematologic malignancies. It is developing AVB-S6-500, a GAS6 binding protein and AXL decoy receptor, for the treatment of ovarian cancer, as well as for renal cell carcinoma, acute myeloid leukemia, triple negative breast cancer and pancreatic cancer. The company was formerly known as Versartis, Inc. and changed its name to Aravive, Inc. in October 2018. Aravive, Inc. is based in Houston, Texas.

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of drugs for the aging population. It markets NicAlert and TobacAlert test strips that use urine or saliva to detect use of tobacco products. The company also offers AlzheimAlert, a proprietary urine assay that aids physicians in the diagnosis of AlzheimerÂ’s disease. Its lead drug candidate is Fexapotide Triflutate (NX-1207), which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of enlarged prostate or benign prostatic hyperplasia, as well as is in Phase II clinical trial for low grade localized prostate cancer. The company markets its products in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Nassau, The Bahamas.