Aravive Inc. (ARAV)’s Financial Results Comparing With Novan Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN)

Both Aravive Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV) and Novan Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aravive Inc. 6 15.79 N/A -7.90 0.00 Novan Inc. 2 10.30 N/A -0.56 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Aravive Inc. and Novan Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Aravive Inc. and Novan Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aravive Inc. 0.00% -116.4% -97.4% Novan Inc. 0.00% 0% -49.7%

Liquidity

Aravive Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.8 while its Quick Ratio is 7.8. On the competitive side is, Novan Inc. which has a 0.7 Current Ratio and a 0.7 Quick Ratio. Aravive Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Novan Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 30% of Aravive Inc. shares and 5.5% of Novan Inc. shares. Insiders held 0.8% of Aravive Inc. shares. Comparatively, 2.4% are Novan Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aravive Inc. 16.13% 9.72% 3.8% 72.82% -38.5% 86.08% Novan Inc. 1.15% -2.59% 119.17% 97.74% -2.59% 216.87%

For the past year Aravive Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Novan Inc.

Summary

Novan Inc. beats Aravive Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Aravive, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies for solid tumors and hematologic malignancies. It is developing AVB-S6-500, a GAS6 binding protein and AXL decoy receptor, for the treatment of ovarian cancer, as well as for renal cell carcinoma, acute myeloid leukemia, triple negative breast cancer and pancreatic cancer. The company was formerly known as Versartis, Inc. and changed its name to Aravive, Inc. in October 2018. Aravive, Inc. is based in Houston, Texas.

Novan, Inc., a clinical-stage drug development company, focuses on the development and commercialization of nitric oxide-based therapies in dermatology. Its lead product candidate is SB204, a cosmetically elegant topical gel that targets multiple mechanisms of action for the treatment of acne vulgaris. The companyÂ’s product candidates also include SB206, SB208, and SB414, which are targeted toward the treatment of either a specific microorganism or inflammatory components of disease pathology. The company has a license agreement with Sato Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. Novan, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.