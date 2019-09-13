Aravive Inc. (ARAV)’s Financial Results Comparing With NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY)

Aravive Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV) and NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aravive Inc. 6 10.70 N/A -7.90 0.00 NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 1.10 N/A -0.50 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Aravive Inc. and NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aravive Inc. 0.00% -116.4% -97.4% NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -175.4% -83.4%

Volatility & Risk

Aravive Inc.’s current beta is 2.19 and it happens to be 119.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 4.49 beta and it is 349.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

7.8 and 7.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Aravive Inc. Its rival NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.3 and 1.2 respectively. Aravive Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Aravive Inc. and NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 30% and 1.1%. Insiders owned 0.8% of Aravive Inc. shares. Comparatively, NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 55.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aravive Inc. 16.13% 9.72% 3.8% 72.82% -38.5% 86.08% NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. 18.58% -22.54% 36.04% -29.84% -40.44% 73.42%

For the past year Aravive Inc. was more bullish than NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Aravive Inc. beats NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Aravive, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies for solid tumors and hematologic malignancies. It is developing AVB-S6-500, a GAS6 binding protein and AXL decoy receptor, for the treatment of ovarian cancer, as well as for renal cell carcinoma, acute myeloid leukemia, triple negative breast cancer and pancreatic cancer. The company was formerly known as Versartis, Inc. and changed its name to Aravive, Inc. in October 2018. Aravive, Inc. is based in Houston, Texas.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets anti-infective products for the eye care market in the United States. Its commercial products include the Neutrox family of products, Avenova for the eye care market; Aganocide compounds patented synthetic molecules with a range of spectrum of uses against bacteria, viruses, and fungi; Auriclosene Irrigation Solution for urology; CelleRx for the dermatology market; intelli-Case, a device for soft and rigid gas permeable contact lenses; and NeutroPhase for wound care. The company has collaboration and license agreement with Virbac to develop its Auriclosene compounds for veterinary markets. The company was formerly known as NovaCal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in February 2007. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Emeryville, California.