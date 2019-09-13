Aravive Inc. (ARAV)’s Financial Results Comparing With Mustang Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO)

Both Aravive Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV) and Mustang Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aravive Inc. 6 11.01 N/A -7.90 0.00 Mustang Bio Inc. 4 -3680.85 N/A -1.24 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Aravive Inc. and Mustang Bio Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Aravive Inc. and Mustang Bio Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aravive Inc. 0.00% -116.4% -97.4% Mustang Bio Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Aravive Inc. are 7.8 and 7.8 respectively. Its competitor Mustang Bio Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.6 and its Quick Ratio is 5.6. Aravive Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Mustang Bio Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Aravive Inc. and Mustang Bio Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aravive Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Mustang Bio Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Mustang Bio Inc. has an average price target of $7, with potential upside of 50.54%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 30% of Aravive Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 7.1% of Mustang Bio Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 0.8% of Aravive Inc. shares. Competitively, 39.58% are Mustang Bio Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aravive Inc. 16.13% 9.72% 3.8% 72.82% -38.5% 86.08% Mustang Bio Inc. -9.23% -16.67% -24.32% -10.56% -52.27% 3.74%

For the past year Aravive Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Mustang Bio Inc.

Aravive, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies for solid tumors and hematologic malignancies. It is developing AVB-S6-500, a GAS6 binding protein and AXL decoy receptor, for the treatment of ovarian cancer, as well as for renal cell carcinoma, acute myeloid leukemia, triple negative breast cancer and pancreatic cancer. The company was formerly known as Versartis, Inc. and changed its name to Aravive, Inc. in October 2018. Aravive, Inc. is based in Houston, Texas.

Mustang Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel cancer immunotherapy products based on the chimeric antigen receptor engineered T cell technology. Its lead programs include MB-101 for the treatment of brain cancer that is in Phase I trials; and MB-102, a therapeutic agent in acute myeloid leukemia, which is in Phase I trials. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in New York, New York. Mustang Bio, Inc. is a subsidiary of Fortress Biotech, Inc.