Aravive Inc. (ARAV)’s Financial Results Comparing With Motif Bio plc (NASDAQ:MTFB)

We are contrasting Aravive Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV) and Motif Bio plc (NASDAQ:MTFB) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aravive Inc. 6 12.79 N/A -7.90 0.00 Motif Bio plc 1 0.00 N/A -1.44 0.00

Demonstrates Aravive Inc. and Motif Bio plc earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Aravive Inc. and Motif Bio plc’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aravive Inc. 0.00% -116.4% -97.4% Motif Bio plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Aravive Inc. and Motif Bio plc has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 30% and 6.46%. Aravive Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.8%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aravive Inc. 16.13% 9.72% 3.8% 72.82% -38.5% 86.08% Motif Bio plc -2.36% -5.74% -72.7% -93.75% -92.68% -90.47%

For the past year Aravive Inc. has 86.08% stronger performance while Motif Bio plc has -90.47% weaker performance.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Aravive Inc. beats Motif Bio plc.

Aravive, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies for solid tumors and hematologic malignancies. It is developing AVB-S6-500, a GAS6 binding protein and AXL decoy receptor, for the treatment of ovarian cancer, as well as for renal cell carcinoma, acute myeloid leukemia, triple negative breast cancer and pancreatic cancer. The company was formerly known as Versartis, Inc. and changed its name to Aravive, Inc. in October 2018. Aravive, Inc. is based in Houston, Texas.

Motif Bio plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical formulations in the United States. The company develops novel antibiotics for the treatment of serious and life-threatening infections caused by multi-drug resistant bacteria. Its lead product candidate is iclaprim, a novel antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat bacterial infections, such as acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and hospital-acquired bacterial pneumonia caused by methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus, as well as to treat lung infections caused by Staphylococcus aureus in patients with cystic fibrosis. Motif Bio plc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.