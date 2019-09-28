Aravive Inc. (ARAV)’s Financial Results Comparing With Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA)

Since Aravive Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV) and Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aravive Inc. 6 0.00 4.81M -7.90 0.00 Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 9 0.00 11.50M -3.03 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Aravive Inc. and Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Aravive Inc. and Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aravive Inc. 74,573,643.41% -116.4% -97.4% Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 121,822,033.90% -49.1% -44.4%

Liquidity

Aravive Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 7.8 and 7.8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. are 9.1 and 9.1 respectively. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Aravive Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Aravive Inc. and Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aravive Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the average target price of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is $35, which is potential 301.38% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 30% of Aravive Inc. shares and 85.5% of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. shares. 0.8% are Aravive Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has 0.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aravive Inc. 16.13% 9.72% 3.8% 72.82% -38.5% 86.08% Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. -9.51% -11.61% -17.6% -35.38% -12.2% -57.99%

For the past year Aravive Inc. has 86.08% stronger performance while Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has -57.99% weaker performance.

Summary

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. beats Aravive Inc. on 9 of the 10 factors.

Aravive, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies for solid tumors and hematologic malignancies. It is developing AVB-S6-500, a GAS6 binding protein and AXL decoy receptor, for the treatment of ovarian cancer, as well as for renal cell carcinoma, acute myeloid leukemia, triple negative breast cancer and pancreatic cancer. The company was formerly known as Versartis, Inc. and changed its name to Aravive, Inc. in October 2018. Aravive, Inc. is based in Houston, Texas.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need worldwide. Its clinical-stage product candidates include Rilonacept, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, a debilitating inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; and KPL-716, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis and atopic dermatitis. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. was founded in 2015 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.