Aravive Inc. (ARAV)’s Financial Results Comparing With Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT)

Both Aravive Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV) and Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aravive Inc. 6 10.43 N/A -7.90 0.00 Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. 54 0.00 N/A -3.41 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Aravive Inc. and Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aravive Inc. 0.00% -116.4% -97.4% Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -34.5% -31.8%

Volatility and Risk

Aravive Inc. is 119.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 2.19 beta. In other hand, Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. has beta of 1.51 which is 51.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Aravive Inc. is 7.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 7.8. The Current Ratio of rival Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. is 14.5 and its Quick Ratio is has 14.5. Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Aravive Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Aravive Inc. and Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aravive Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 2 2.67

On the other hand, Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 79.80% and its consensus target price is $82.67.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 30% of Aravive Inc. shares and 99.2% of Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. shares. About 0.8% of Aravive Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.2% are Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aravive Inc. 16.13% 9.72% 3.8% 72.82% -38.5% 86.08% Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. -4.23% 1.61% 2.54% 15.42% 35.48% 33.5%

For the past year Aravive Inc. has stronger performance than Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Aravive Inc.

Aravive, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies for solid tumors and hematologic malignancies. It is developing AVB-S6-500, a GAS6 binding protein and AXL decoy receptor, for the treatment of ovarian cancer, as well as for renal cell carcinoma, acute myeloid leukemia, triple negative breast cancer and pancreatic cancer. The company was formerly known as Versartis, Inc. and changed its name to Aravive, Inc. in October 2018. Aravive, Inc. is based in Houston, Texas.