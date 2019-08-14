Aravive Inc. (ARAV)’s Financial Results Comparing With Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX)

This is a contrast between Aravive Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV) and Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aravive Inc. 6 11.44 N/A -7.90 0.00 Entera Bio Ltd. 4 55.69 N/A -0.90 0.00

In table 1 we can see Aravive Inc. and Entera Bio Ltd.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aravive Inc. 0.00% -116.4% -97.4% Entera Bio Ltd. 0.00% 0% -75.7%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Aravive Inc. is 7.8 while its Current Ratio is 7.8. Meanwhile, Entera Bio Ltd. has a Current Ratio of 4.6 while its Quick Ratio is 4.6. Aravive Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Entera Bio Ltd.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Aravive Inc. and Entera Bio Ltd. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 30% and 14.8%. Aravive Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.8%. Competitively, 46.55% are Entera Bio Ltd.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aravive Inc. 16.13% 9.72% 3.8% 72.82% -38.5% 86.08% Entera Bio Ltd. -8.91% -12.8% -22.33% 1.55% 0% 7.21%

For the past year Aravive Inc. was more bullish than Entera Bio Ltd.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Entera Bio Ltd. beats Aravive Inc.

Aravive, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies for solid tumors and hematologic malignancies. It is developing AVB-S6-500, a GAS6 binding protein and AXL decoy receptor, for the treatment of ovarian cancer, as well as for renal cell carcinoma, acute myeloid leukemia, triple negative breast cancer and pancreatic cancer. The company was formerly known as Versartis, Inc. and changed its name to Aravive, Inc. in October 2018. Aravive, Inc. is based in Houston, Texas.

Entera Bio Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of orally delivered large molecule therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company's lead product includes the EB612, an oral parathyroid hormone product candidate that has completed a Phase IIa clinical trial for hypoparathyroidism. It is also developing EB613 that has completed Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of osteoporosis and non-union bone fractures; and other platform modules. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.