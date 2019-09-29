Aravive Inc. (ARAV)’s Financial Results Comparing With Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX)

This is a contrast between Aravive Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV) and Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aravive Inc. 6 0.00 4.81M -7.90 0.00 Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 17 0.00 7.70M -1.27 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Aravive Inc. and Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aravive Inc. 74,573,643.41% -116.4% -97.4% Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 45,108,377.27% -27% -20.8%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Aravive Inc. are 7.8 and 7.8. Competitively, Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 18 and 18 for Current and Quick Ratio. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Aravive Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Aravive Inc. and Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 30% and 97.6%. Aravive Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.8%. Insiders Competitively, held 5.65% of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aravive Inc. 16.13% 9.72% 3.8% 72.82% -38.5% 86.08% Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. -16.58% -18.91% -21.15% -18.03% -20.72% -32.38%

For the past year Aravive Inc. has 86.08% stronger performance while Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -32.38% weaker performance.

Summary

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Aravive Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Aravive, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies for solid tumors and hematologic malignancies. It is developing AVB-S6-500, a GAS6 binding protein and AXL decoy receptor, for the treatment of ovarian cancer, as well as for renal cell carcinoma, acute myeloid leukemia, triple negative breast cancer and pancreatic cancer. The company was formerly known as Versartis, Inc. and changed its name to Aravive, Inc. in October 2018. Aravive, Inc. is based in Houston, Texas.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is CRN00808, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 biased agonist, which is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of acromegaly. The company is also developing CRN02481, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin type 5 receptor agonist used for the treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism; and CRN01941, an oral, selective nonpeptide sst2 biased agonist designed for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.