Aravive Inc. (ARAV)’s Financial Results Comparing With Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS)

Aravive Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV) and Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aravive Inc. 6 22.04 N/A -8.98 0.00 Cerus Corporation 6 11.54 N/A -0.46 0.00

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aravive Inc. 0.00% -116.4% -97.4% Cerus Corporation 0.00% -74.3% -38.3%

A 2.44 beta indicates that Aravive Inc. is 144.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Cerus Corporation has beta of 1.44 which is 44.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Aravive Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.8 while its Quick Ratio is 7.8. On the competitive side is, Cerus Corporation which has a 2.8 Current Ratio and a 2.5 Quick Ratio. Aravive Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Cerus Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aravive Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Cerus Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

Cerus Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $9 average price target and a 65.75% potential upside.

Aravive Inc. and Cerus Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 28% and 68.9%. Insiders held roughly 0.8% of Aravive Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, Cerus Corporation has 1.9% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aravive Inc. 0% -0.16% 34.68% -8.68% -28.67% 82.39% Cerus Corporation -3.49% -11.8% -13.73% -3.49% -15.96% 9.07%

For the past year Aravive Inc. has stronger performance than Cerus Corporation

Cerus Corporation beats on 5 of the 8 factors Aravive Inc.

Aravive, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies for solid tumors and hematologic malignancies. It is developing AVB-S6-500, a GAS6 binding protein and AXL decoy receptor, for the treatment of ovarian cancer, as well as for renal cell carcinoma, acute myeloid leukemia, triple negative breast cancer and pancreatic cancer. The company was formerly known as Versartis, Inc. and changed its name to Aravive, Inc. in October 2018. Aravive, Inc. is based in Houston, Texas.

Cerus Corporation, a biomedical products company, focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System is based on its proprietary technology for controlling biological replication; and targets and inactivates blood-borne pathogens, such as viruses, bacteria, and parasites, as well as harmful white blood cells, while preserving the therapeutic properties of platelet, plasma, and red blood cell transfusion products. The companyÂ’s INTERCEPT Blood Systems for platelets and plasma are designed to inactivate blood-borne pathogens in platelets and plasma donated for transfusion; and INTERCEPT Blood System for red blood cells to inactivate blood-borne pathogens in red blood cells donated for transfusion. It markets platelet and plasma systems through its direct sales force and distributors in the United States, Europe, the Commonwealth of Independent States, the Middle East, Latin America, and internationally. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Concord, California.