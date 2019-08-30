Aravive Inc. (ARAV)’s Financial Results Comparing With Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. (NASDAQ:AXGT)

Aravive Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV) and Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. (NASDAQ:AXGT), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aravive Inc. 6 10.32 N/A -7.90 0.00 Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 8 0.00 N/A -8.68 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Aravive Inc. and Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aravive Inc. 0.00% -116.4% -97.4% Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 0.00% -414.1% -120.4%

Risk & Volatility

Aravive Inc. has a 2.19 beta, while its volatility is 119.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. has a 1.26 beta and it is 26.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

7.8 and 7.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Aravive Inc. Its rival Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.6 and 2.6 respectively. Aravive Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

Aravive Inc. and Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aravive Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 0 0 2 3.00

Meanwhile, Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.’s consensus target price is $15.5, while its potential upside is 120.17%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 30% of Aravive Inc. shares and 22.1% of Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. shares. Aravive Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.8%. Insiders Comparatively, held 58.2% of Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aravive Inc. 16.13% 9.72% 3.8% 72.82% -38.5% 86.08% Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 3.58% 8.1% -21.14% -15.78% -57.68% -12.9%

For the past year Aravive Inc. has 86.08% stronger performance while Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. has -12.9% weaker performance.

Summary

Aravive Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.

Aravive, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies for solid tumors and hematologic malignancies. It is developing AVB-S6-500, a GAS6 binding protein and AXL decoy receptor, for the treatment of ovarian cancer, as well as for renal cell carcinoma, acute myeloid leukemia, triple negative breast cancer and pancreatic cancer. The company was formerly known as Versartis, Inc. and changed its name to Aravive, Inc. in October 2018. Aravive, Inc. is based in Houston, Texas.