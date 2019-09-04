Aravive Inc. (ARAV)’s Financial Results Comparing With Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMX)

Both Aravive Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV) and Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMX) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aravive Inc. 6 10.11 N/A -7.90 0.00 Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.43 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Aravive Inc. and Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Aravive Inc. and Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aravive Inc. 0.00% -116.4% -97.4% Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. 0.00% -264.5% -178.4%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 2.19 shows that Aravive Inc. is 119.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. has a 0.76 beta which is 24.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

7.8 and 7.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Aravive Inc. Its rival Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.9 and 1.9 respectively. Aravive Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Aravive Inc. and Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 30% and 6.4%. About 0.8% of Aravive Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 42.43% of Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aravive Inc. 16.13% 9.72% 3.8% 72.82% -38.5% 86.08% Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. -9.48% -7.97% -32.82% -17.4% -83.14% -76.4%

For the past year Aravive Inc. had bullish trend while Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Aravive Inc. beats on 6 of the 7 factors Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc.

Aravive, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies for solid tumors and hematologic malignancies. It is developing AVB-S6-500, a GAS6 binding protein and AXL decoy receptor, for the treatment of ovarian cancer, as well as for renal cell carcinoma, acute myeloid leukemia, triple negative breast cancer and pancreatic cancer. The company was formerly known as Versartis, Inc. and changed its name to Aravive, Inc. in October 2018. Aravive, Inc. is based in Houston, Texas.

Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops novel therapies for pediatric onset and life-altering diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates include AEVI-001, a glutamatergic neuromodulator, which is in Phase II/III SAGA trial for a genetically-defined subset of adolescent attention deficit hyperactivity disorder patients with specific mutations in their metabotropic glutamate receptor gene network; and AEVI-002, an anti-light monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for use in severe pediatric onset crohnÂ’s disease. The company was formerly known as Medgenics, Inc. and changed its name to Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc. in December 2016. Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in Wayne, Pennsylvania.