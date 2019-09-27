Aravive Inc. (ARAV) and Synthetic Biologics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN) Contrasting side by side

We are contrasting Aravive Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV) and Synthetic Biologics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN) on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aravive Inc. 6 0.00 4.81M -7.90 0.00 Synthetic Biologics Inc. N/A 0.00 15.62M -3.44 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Aravive Inc. and Synthetic Biologics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Aravive Inc. and Synthetic Biologics Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aravive Inc. 75,748,031.50% -116.4% -97.4% Synthetic Biologics Inc. 3,455,752,212.39% 0% -141.5%

Risk & Volatility

Aravive Inc.’s current beta is 2.19 and it happens to be 119.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Synthetic Biologics Inc. on the other hand, has 2.28 beta which makes it 128.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Aravive Inc. are 7.8 and 7.8 respectively. Its competitor Synthetic Biologics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 8.6 and its Quick Ratio is 8.6. Synthetic Biologics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Aravive Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 30% of Aravive Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 13.3% of Synthetic Biologics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% are Aravive Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 0.1% are Synthetic Biologics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aravive Inc. 16.13% 9.72% 3.8% 72.82% -38.5% 86.08% Synthetic Biologics Inc. -9.43% -14.68% -22.58% -23.76% -92.32% -14.29%

For the past year Aravive Inc. has 86.08% stronger performance while Synthetic Biologics Inc. has -14.29% weaker performance.

Summary

Synthetic Biologics Inc. beats Aravive Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Aravive, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies for solid tumors and hematologic malignancies. It is developing AVB-S6-500, a GAS6 binding protein and AXL decoy receptor, for the treatment of ovarian cancer, as well as for renal cell carcinoma, acute myeloid leukemia, triple negative breast cancer and pancreatic cancer. The company was formerly known as Versartis, Inc. and changed its name to Aravive, Inc. in October 2018. Aravive, Inc. is based in Houston, Texas.

Synthetic Biologics, Inc., a late-stage clinical company, develops therapeutics designed to preserve the microbiome to protect and restore the health of patients in the United States. Its lead product candidates in Phase III development include SYN-010, which is intended to reduce the impact of methane producing organisms in the gut microbiome to treat an underlying cause of irritable bowel syndrome with constipation; and SYN-004 (ribaxamase) that is designed to protect the gut microbiome from the effects of commonly used intravenous (IV) beta-lactam antibiotics for the prevention of C. difficile infection (CDI), antibiotic-associated diarrhea (AAD), and the emergence of antimicrobial resistance (AMR). The company is also developing SYN-007 and SYN-006 for the prevention of CDI and AAD; SYN-005, a monoclonal antibody therapy for the prevention and treatment of pertussis; SYN-200 for the treatment of phenylketonuria; and SYN-020, an oral dosage form of intestinal alkaline phosphatase. It has collaboration agreements with Intrexon Corporation, The University of Texas at Austin, and Cedars-Sinai Medical Center. The company was formerly known as Adeona Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Synthetic Biologics, Inc. in February 2012. Synthetic Biologics, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.