Aravive Inc. (ARAV) and Soligenix Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX) Comparison side by side

We will be comparing the differences between Aravive Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV) and Soligenix Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX) as far as analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aravive Inc. 6 21.67 N/A -8.98 0.00 Soligenix Inc. 1 3.39 N/A -0.79 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Aravive Inc. and Soligenix Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aravive Inc. 0.00% -116.4% -97.4% Soligenix Inc. 0.00% -160.1% -95.2%

Volatility & Risk

Aravive Inc. is 144.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 2.44 beta. Soligenix Inc. on the other hand, has 1.21 beta which makes it 21.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

Aravive Inc. has a Current Ratio of 7.8 and a Quick Ratio of 7.8. Competitively, Soligenix Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.5 and has 2.5 Quick Ratio. Aravive Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Soligenix Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Aravive Inc. and Soligenix Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 28% and 22.5% respectively. Aravive Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.8%. Competitively, Soligenix Inc. has 0.3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aravive Inc. 0% -0.16% 34.68% -8.68% -28.67% 82.39% Soligenix Inc. 12.74% 0.05% -8.37% -24.45% -49.98% -3.37%

For the past year Aravive Inc. had bullish trend while Soligenix Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Aravive Inc. beats Soligenix Inc.

Aravive, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies for solid tumors and hematologic malignancies. It is developing AVB-S6-500, a GAS6 binding protein and AXL decoy receptor, for the treatment of ovarian cancer, as well as for renal cell carcinoma, acute myeloid leukemia, triple negative breast cancer and pancreatic cancer. The company was formerly known as Versartis, Inc. and changed its name to Aravive, Inc. in October 2018. Aravive, Inc. is based in Houston, Texas.

Soligenix, Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing products to treat rare diseases in the United States. It operates through two segments, BioTherapeutics and Vaccines/BioDefense. The BioTherapeutics segment develops SGX301, a photodynamic therapy, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat cutaneous T-cell lymphoma; and proprietary formulations of oral beclomethasone 17,21-dipropionate for the prevention/treatment of gastrointestinal (GI) disorders characterized by severe inflammation, including pediatric CrohnÂ’s disease and acute radiation enteritis. This segment also offers SGX942, an innate defense regulator technology that has completed Phase II clinical trial to treat oral mucositis in head and neck cancer. The Vaccines/BioDefense segment is involved in the development of RiVax, a ricin toxin vaccine candidate, which has completed Phase IB clinical trial for the treatment of vaccine against ricin toxin poisoning; VeloThrax, an anthrax vaccine candidate; OrbeShield, a GI acute radiation syndrome (GI ARS) therapeutic candidate, which is in pre-clinical stage to treat therapeutics against GI ARS; and SGX943, a melioidosis therapeutic candidate that is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of melioidosis. Its vaccines are supported by its ThermoVax, a heat stabilization technology. The company was formerly known as DOR BioPharma, Inc. and changed its name to Soligenix, Inc. in 2009. Soligenix, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey.