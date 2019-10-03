Aravive Inc. (ARAV) and Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) Contrasting side by side

Since Aravive Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV) and Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aravive Inc. 7 0.00 4.81M -7.90 0.00 Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. 92 51.15 70.42M -5.94 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Aravive Inc. and Sarepta Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aravive Inc. 73,886,328.73% -116.4% -97.4% Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. 76,710,239.65% -43.4% -26.7%

Volatility & Risk

Aravive Inc. has a 2.19 beta, while its volatility is 119.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. Sarepta Therapeutics Inc.’s 97.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.97 beta.

Liquidity

Aravive Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 7.8 and 7.8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. are 12.2 and 11.1 respectively. Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Aravive Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Aravive Inc. and Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aravive Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 8 3.00

On the other hand, Sarepta Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 143.84% and its average target price is $189.44.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Aravive Inc. and Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 30% and 95.9% respectively. Aravive Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.8%. Comparatively, 0.3% are Sarepta Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aravive Inc. 16.13% 9.72% 3.8% 72.82% -38.5% 86.08% Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. -0.37% -4.95% 28.76% 14.56% 29.09% 36.4%

For the past year Aravive Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Sarepta Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 10 of the 11 factors Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. beats Aravive Inc.

Aravive, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies for solid tumors and hematologic malignancies. It is developing AVB-S6-500, a GAS6 binding protein and AXL decoy receptor, for the treatment of ovarian cancer, as well as for renal cell carcinoma, acute myeloid leukemia, triple negative breast cancer and pancreatic cancer. The company was formerly known as Versartis, Inc. and changed its name to Aravive, Inc. in October 2018. Aravive, Inc. is based in Houston, Texas.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of rare neuromuscular diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51, a disease-modifying therapy for the treatment of duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), which is a rare genetic muscle-wasting disease caused by the absence of dystrophin. It also develops SRP-4045 and SRP-4053, which are exon skipping clinical product candidates for the treatment of DMD. The company has a strategic alliance with Nationwide Children's Hospital for the advancement of microdystrophin gene therapy program under the research and option agreement, as well as Galgt2 gene therapy program under the license agreement; Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc to explore a combination drug treatment approach for DMD under the research collaboration agreement; and CharleyÂ’s Fund, Inc. to support the development of product candidates using its proprietary exon-skipping technologies under the research agreement. It also has a license agreement with the University of Western Australia for treatment of DMD by inducing the skipping of certain exons; collaboration and license agreement with Summit (Oxford) Ltd. for the development of ezutromid, an utrophin modulator which is in phase II clinical trials for the treatment of DMD; and a gene therapy research collaboration with Genethon to develop treatments for Duchenne muscular dystrophy. The company distributes its products through a network of specialty distributors and specialty pharmacies in the United States. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.