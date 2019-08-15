Aravive Inc. (ARAV) and Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) Contrasting side by side

Aravive Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV) and Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aravive Inc. 6 11.61 N/A -7.90 0.00 Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 7.14 N/A -3.76 0.00

Table 1 highlights Aravive Inc. and Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Aravive Inc. and Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aravive Inc. 0.00% -116.4% -97.4% Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -232.6% -39.5%

Risk & Volatility

Aravive Inc. has a beta of 2.19 and its 119.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 85.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.85 beta.

Liquidity

Aravive Inc. has a Current Ratio of 7.8 and a Quick Ratio of 7.8. Competitively, Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 14.1 and has 14 Quick Ratio. Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Aravive Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Aravive Inc. and Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aravive Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 4 3.00

Competitively the average price target of Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $21.25, which is potential 415.78% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Aravive Inc. and Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 30% and 79% respectively. 0.8% are Aravive Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 4.3% of Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aravive Inc. 16.13% 9.72% 3.8% 72.82% -38.5% 86.08% Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.87% -21.22% -40.41% -51.28% -67.54% -37.04%

For the past year Aravive Inc. had bullish trend while Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Aravive, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies for solid tumors and hematologic malignancies. It is developing AVB-S6-500, a GAS6 binding protein and AXL decoy receptor, for the treatment of ovarian cancer, as well as for renal cell carcinoma, acute myeloid leukemia, triple negative breast cancer and pancreatic cancer. The company was formerly known as Versartis, Inc. and changed its name to Aravive, Inc. in October 2018. Aravive, Inc. is based in Houston, Texas.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics based upon tetracycline chemistry in the United States. Its lead product candidates include omadacycline, a broad-spectrum, intravenous, and oral antibiotic, which is in Phase III clinical stage for use as a monotherapy antibiotic for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections (ABSSSI), community-acquired bacterial pneumonia (CABP), urinary tract infections, and other community-acquired bacterial infections; and Sarecycline, a tetracycline-derived compound that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acne and rosacea. The company has special protocol assessment agreements with Food and Drug Administration for the Phase III studies for ABSSSI and CABP. It has collaborative research and license agreement with Allergan plc to research, develop, and commercialize tetracycline products; license agreement with Tufts University to develop and commercialize products for the treatment or prevention of bacterial or microbial diseases, or medical conditions; and license agreement with Shin Nippon Biomedical Laboratories Ltd. to develop TO-2070 for the treatment of acute migraine. The company also has a cooperative research and development agreement with the U.S. Army Medical Research Institute of Infectious Diseases to study omadacycline against pathogenic agents causing infectious diseases. Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.