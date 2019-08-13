Aravive Inc. (ARAV) and Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) Contrasting side by side

Aravive Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV) and Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aravive Inc. 6 11.44 N/A -7.90 0.00 Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. 7 39.45 N/A -1.29 0.00

Demonstrates Aravive Inc. and Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Aravive Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV) and Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aravive Inc. 0.00% -116.4% -97.4% Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -104.2% -86.4%

Volatility & Risk

Aravive Inc. is 119.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 2.19 beta. Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand, has 1.87 beta which makes it 87.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Aravive Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.8 while its Quick Ratio is 7.8. On the competitive side is, Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. which has a 12.4 Current Ratio and a 12.4 Quick Ratio. Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Aravive Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 30% of Aravive Inc. shares and 11.6% of Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. shares. About 0.8% of Aravive Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. has 18.4% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aravive Inc. 16.13% 9.72% 3.8% 72.82% -38.5% 86.08% Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. -11.67% -21.04% -41.04% -27.92% -95.95% -16.85%

For the past year Aravive Inc. has 86.08% stronger performance while Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. has -16.85% weaker performance.

Summary

Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. beats on 6 of the 7 factors Aravive Inc.

Aravive, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies for solid tumors and hematologic malignancies. It is developing AVB-S6-500, a GAS6 binding protein and AXL decoy receptor, for the treatment of ovarian cancer, as well as for renal cell carcinoma, acute myeloid leukemia, triple negative breast cancer and pancreatic cancer. The company was formerly known as Versartis, Inc. and changed its name to Aravive, Inc. in October 2018. Aravive, Inc. is based in Houston, Texas.