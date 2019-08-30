Aravive Inc. (ARAV) and Omeros Corporation (NASDAQ:OMER) Comparison side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between Aravive Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV) and Omeros Corporation (NASDAQ:OMER) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aravive Inc. 6 10.95 N/A -7.90 0.00 Omeros Corporation 17 12.03 N/A -2.49 0.00

In table 1 we can see Aravive Inc. and Omeros Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aravive Inc. 0.00% -116.4% -97.4% Omeros Corporation 0.00% 132.1% -127.7%

Volatility & Risk

Aravive Inc. has a 2.19 beta, while its volatility is 119.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Omeros Corporation’s 195.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 2.95 beta.

Liquidity

Aravive Inc. has a Current Ratio of 7.8 and a Quick Ratio of 7.8. Competitively, Omeros Corporation’s Current Ratio is 1.7 and has 1.7 Quick Ratio. Aravive Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Omeros Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Aravive Inc. and Omeros Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aravive Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Omeros Corporation 0 1 2 2.67

Meanwhile, Omeros Corporation’s consensus price target is $26, while its potential upside is 42.70%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Aravive Inc. and Omeros Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 30% and 52.5%. Insiders owned roughly 0.8% of Aravive Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.4% of Omeros Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aravive Inc. 16.13% 9.72% 3.8% 72.82% -38.5% 86.08% Omeros Corporation 1.91% 0.32% -18.97% 18.49% -24.6% 39.23%

For the past year Aravive Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Omeros Corporation.

Summary

Omeros Corporation beats Aravive Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Aravive, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies for solid tumors and hematologic malignancies. It is developing AVB-S6-500, a GAS6 binding protein and AXL decoy receptor, for the treatment of ovarian cancer, as well as for renal cell carcinoma, acute myeloid leukemia, triple negative breast cancer and pancreatic cancer. The company was formerly known as Versartis, Inc. and changed its name to Aravive, Inc. in October 2018. Aravive, Inc. is based in Houston, Texas.

Omeros Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, coagulopathies, and disorders of the central nervous system. The company markets OMIDRIA for use during cataract surgery or intraocular lens replacement. Its clinical programs include OMS721 that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome; and in Phase II clinical trial to treat thrombotic microangiopathies, IgA nephropathy, and other renal diseases. The companyÂ’s clinical programs also consists of OMS824, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Huntington's diseases and schizophrenia; OMS405 that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat opioid and nicotine addiction; and OMS201, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for use during urological procedures. Its preclinical programs comprise OMS527 for the treatment of addiction and compulsive disorders, as well as for movement disorders; OMS906 to treat paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and other alternative pathway disorders; OMS721 for the treatment of aHUS, IgAN, HSCT-TMA, and age-related macular degeneration; and OMS616 to control surgical and traumatic bleeding. The companyÂ’s preclinical programs also include GPR17 for the treatment of myelin formation; GPR101 for appetite and eating disorders; GPR151 to treat schizophrenia and cognition; GPR161 for triple-negative breast cancer treatment; GPR183 for the treatment of osteoporosis, and Epstein-Barr virus infections and related diseases; GPR174 for modulation of the immune system; and Antibody Platform for metabolic, CV, oncologic, musculoskeletal, and other disorders. In addition, the company is developing OMS103 that has completed Phase III clinical trial for arthroscopic anterior cruciate ligament reconstruction and arthroscopic partial meniscectomy. Omeros Corporation was incorporated in 1994 and is based in Seattle, Washington.