Aravive Inc. (ARAV) and Mersana Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) Comparing side by side

Since Aravive Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV) and Mersana Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aravive Inc. 6 10.43 N/A -7.90 0.00 Mersana Therapeutics Inc. 4 2.65 N/A -1.55 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aravive Inc. 0.00% -116.4% -97.4% Mersana Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -57.5% -27.9%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Aravive Inc. is 7.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 7.8. The Current Ratio of rival Mersana Therapeutics Inc. is 6.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 6.2. Aravive Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Mersana Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 30% of Aravive Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 79.4% of Mersana Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 0.8% of Aravive Inc. shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aravive Inc. 16.13% 9.72% 3.8% 72.82% -38.5% 86.08% Mersana Therapeutics Inc. -8.62% -16.47% -30.83% -23.58% -68.89% -14.22%

For the past year Aravive Inc. has 86.08% stronger performance while Mersana Therapeutics Inc. has -14.22% weaker performance.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Aravive Inc. beats Mersana Therapeutics Inc.

Aravive, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies for solid tumors and hematologic malignancies. It is developing AVB-S6-500, a GAS6 binding protein and AXL decoy receptor, for the treatment of ovarian cancer, as well as for renal cell carcinoma, acute myeloid leukemia, triple negative breast cancer and pancreatic cancer. The company was formerly known as Versartis, Inc. and changed its name to Aravive, Inc. in October 2018. Aravive, Inc. is based in Houston, Texas.

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company that discovers, engineers, and develops antibody drug conjugates to cure various cancers. The company develops immune conjugate therapies to create drugs that enhance patientsÂ’ lives. It offers XMT-1522, a drug therapy for tumor models that express relatively low amounts of the HER2 protein; and human anti-HER2 antibody used in XMT-1522. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. has strategic alliances with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Merck Serono; and Asana BioSciences. The company was formerly known as Nanopharma Corp. and changed its name to Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. in November 2005. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.