Aravive Inc. (ARAV) and KemPharm Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH) Comparing side by side

Since Aravive Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV) and KemPharm Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aravive Inc. 6 10.78 N/A -7.90 0.00 KemPharm Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -2.26 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Aravive Inc. and KemPharm Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Aravive Inc. and KemPharm Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aravive Inc. 0.00% -116.4% -97.4% KemPharm Inc. 0.00% 53.1% -171.3%

Risk & Volatility

Aravive Inc. is 119.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 2.19. Competitively, KemPharm Inc. is 33.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.33 beta.

Liquidity

Aravive Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.8 while its Quick Ratio is 7.8. On the competitive side is, KemPharm Inc. which has a 1 Current Ratio and a 1 Quick Ratio. Aravive Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to KemPharm Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Aravive Inc. and KemPharm Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aravive Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 KemPharm Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Meanwhile, KemPharm Inc.’s average price target is $1.05, while its potential upside is 18.64%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Aravive Inc. and KemPharm Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 30% and 33.5% respectively. Aravive Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.8%. Comparatively, KemPharm Inc. has 0.5% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aravive Inc. 16.13% 9.72% 3.8% 72.82% -38.5% 86.08% KemPharm Inc. -9.35% -25.44% -8.7% -53.85% -67.69% -29.21%

For the past year Aravive Inc. had bullish trend while KemPharm Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Aravive Inc. beats KemPharm Inc.

Aravive, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies for solid tumors and hematologic malignancies. It is developing AVB-S6-500, a GAS6 binding protein and AXL decoy receptor, for the treatment of ovarian cancer, as well as for renal cell carcinoma, acute myeloid leukemia, triple negative breast cancer and pancreatic cancer. The company was formerly known as Versartis, Inc. and changed its name to Aravive, Inc. in October 2018. Aravive, Inc. is based in Houston, Texas.

KemPharm, Inc., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, discovers and develops new proprietary prodrugs in the United States. Its lead product candidates are KP415, an extended release d-threo-methylphenidate product candidate for the treatment of ADHD; and KP201/IR, an IR formulation of KP201, a prodrug of hydrocodone and acetaminophen for the treatment of acute pain. The company is also involved in developing KP511/ER, a prodrug of hydromorphone for the management of pain; KP511/IR for the short duration management of acute pain; KP606/IR, an IR formulation of KP606, a prodrug of oxycodone for the management of moderate to severe pain; KP746, a prodrug of oxymorphone for the management of moderate to severe pain; and KP303, a prodrug of quetiapine for the treatment of central nervous system disorders. KemPharm, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Coralville, Iowa.