Aravive Inc. (ARAV) and Its Peers Contrasting side by side.

As Biotechnology company, Aravive Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV) is competing with its competitors based on the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

30% of Aravive Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.20% of all Biotechnology’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of Aravive Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.45% of all Biotechnology companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Aravive Inc. and its rivals’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aravive Inc. 0.00% -116.40% -97.40% Industry Average 812.10% 105.95% 28.39%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares Aravive Inc. and its rivals’ valuation, net profit and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Aravive Inc. N/A 6 0.00 Industry Average 33.76M 4.16M 35.97

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for Aravive Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aravive Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.50 1.95 2.82

As a group, Biotechnology companies have a potential upside of 150.65%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Aravive Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aravive Inc. 16.13% 9.72% 3.8% 72.82% -38.5% 86.08% Industry Average 5.82% 9.20% 28.08% 41.63% 73.35% 54.83%

For the past year Aravive Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than the average for its rivals.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Aravive Inc. are 7.8 and 7.8. Competitively, Aravive Inc.’s competitors have 7.07 and 6.86 for Current and Quick Ratio. Aravive Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Aravive Inc.’s competitors.

Risk & Volatility

Aravive Inc. has a beta of 2.19 and its 119.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Aravive Inc.’s competitors are 76.75% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.77 beta.

Dividends

Aravive Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Aravive, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies for solid tumors and hematologic malignancies. It is developing AVB-S6-500, a GAS6 binding protein and AXL decoy receptor, for the treatment of ovarian cancer, as well as for renal cell carcinoma, acute myeloid leukemia, triple negative breast cancer and pancreatic cancer. The company was formerly known as Versartis, Inc. and changed its name to Aravive, Inc. in October 2018. Aravive, Inc. is based in Houston, Texas.