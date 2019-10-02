Aravive Inc. (ARAV) and Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) Comparing side by side

Since Aravive Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV) and Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aravive Inc. 7 0.00 4.81M -7.90 0.00 Incyte Corporation 79 0.64 181.62M 1.17 72.58

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Aravive Inc. and Incyte Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aravive Inc. 73,886,328.73% -116.4% -97.4% Incyte Corporation 228,481,570.01% 13.4% 9.8%

Volatility and Risk

Aravive Inc. is 119.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 2.19 beta. Competitively, Incyte Corporation’s 9.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.09 beta.

Liquidity

Aravive Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 7.8 and 7.8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Incyte Corporation are 5.2 and 5.2 respectively. Aravive Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Incyte Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Aravive Inc. and Incyte Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aravive Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Incyte Corporation 0 5 3 2.38

Competitively Incyte Corporation has an average target price of $91.5, with potential upside of 24.41%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Aravive Inc. and Incyte Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 30% and 94.7%. 0.8% are Aravive Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% are Incyte Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aravive Inc. 16.13% 9.72% 3.8% 72.82% -38.5% 86.08% Incyte Corporation 7.29% -0.59% 7.62% 6.18% 23.83% 33.54%

For the past year Aravive Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Incyte Corporation.

Summary

Incyte Corporation beats Aravive Inc. on 10 of the 12 factors.

Aravive, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies for solid tumors and hematologic malignancies. It is developing AVB-S6-500, a GAS6 binding protein and AXL decoy receptor, for the treatment of ovarian cancer, as well as for renal cell carcinoma, acute myeloid leukemia, triple negative breast cancer and pancreatic cancer. The company was formerly known as Versartis, Inc. and changed its name to Aravive, Inc. in October 2018. Aravive, Inc. is based in Houston, Texas.

Incyte Corporation focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in oncology in the United States and internationally. It offers JAKAFI for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers. The companyÂ’s clinical stage products include ruxolitinib cream that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of alopecia areata and atopic dermatitis; and baricitinib, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treatment of rheumatoid arthritis. In addition, it is developing itacitinib that is in Phase I/II clinical trials in combination with osimertinib for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); INCB52793, INCB54329 (BRD), INCB57643 (BRD), and INCB53914 (PIM), which are in Phase I/II trials for the treatment of advanced malignancies; INCB54828 (FGFR1/2/3) that is in Phase II clinical trial the treatment of bladder cancer, cholangiocarcinoma, and 8p11 MPNs; INCB59872 (LSD1), which is in Phase II clinical trial the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and small cell lung cancer; and capmatinib that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of NSCLC and liver cancer. Further, the companyÂ’s clinical stage products include epacadostat, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of various tumors, and in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of NSCLC and bladder cancer, as well as in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of advanced melanoma; and INCB01158, INCSHR1210, INCAGN1876 (GITR), and INCAGN1949 (OX40), which are in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors. It markets its JAKAFI product through a network of specialty pharmacy providers and wholesalers. The company has collaboration agreements with Novartis International Pharmaceutical Ltd.; Eli Lilly and Company; Agenus Inc.; Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine Co., Ltd.; Merus N.V.; Calithera Biosciences, Inc; Pfizer Inc; and Abramson Cancer Center. Incyte Corporation was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware.