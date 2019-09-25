Aravive Inc. (ARAV) and Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON) Contrasting side by side

This is a contrast between Aravive Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV) and Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aravive Inc. 6 15.98 N/A -7.90 0.00 Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. 7 239.80 N/A -2.36 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Aravive Inc. and Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aravive Inc. 0.00% -116.4% -97.4% Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% -238.9%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Aravive Inc. is 7.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 7.8. The Current Ratio of rival Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 5.9 and its Quick Ratio is has 5.9. Aravive Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Aravive Inc. and Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aravive Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential upside is 100.00% and its average price target is $13.5.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Aravive Inc. and Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 30% and 9.2% respectively. Insiders held 0.8% of Aravive Inc. shares. Comparatively, Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 5.8% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aravive Inc. 16.13% 9.72% 3.8% 72.82% -38.5% 86.08% Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.56% -18.8% -17.7% -1.77% 0% -0.49%

For the past year Aravive Inc. had bullish trend while Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Aravive Inc.

Aravive, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies for solid tumors and hematologic malignancies. It is developing AVB-S6-500, a GAS6 binding protein and AXL decoy receptor, for the treatment of ovarian cancer, as well as for renal cell carcinoma, acute myeloid leukemia, triple negative breast cancer and pancreatic cancer. The company was formerly known as Versartis, Inc. and changed its name to Aravive, Inc. in October 2018. Aravive, Inc. is based in Houston, Texas.