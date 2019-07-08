Aravive Inc. (ARAV) and Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) Comparison side by side

Aravive Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV) and Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aravive Inc. 6 21.71 N/A -8.98 0.00 Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. 7 76.57 N/A -0.98 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Aravive Inc. and Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Aravive Inc. and Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aravive Inc. 0.00% -116.4% -97.4% Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. 0.00% -102.5% -76.8%

Volatility and Risk

Aravive Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 144.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 2.44 beta. Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.’s 106.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 2.06 beta.

Liquidity

7.8 and 7.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Aravive Inc. Its rival Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.4 and 2.4 respectively. Aravive Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Aravive Inc. and Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aravive Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. 0 0 4 3.00

Competitively Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. has an average target price of $27, with potential upside of 294.74%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Aravive Inc. and Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 28% and 37.1%. Insiders owned 0.8% of Aravive Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 4.9% of Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aravive Inc. 0% -0.16% 34.68% -8.68% -28.67% 82.39% Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. -2.38% 3.21% -10.86% 11.8% 28.52% 26.54%

For the past year Aravive Inc. was more bullish than Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.

Summary

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. beats Aravive Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Aravive, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies for solid tumors and hematologic malignancies. It is developing AVB-S6-500, a GAS6 binding protein and AXL decoy receptor, for the treatment of ovarian cancer, as well as for renal cell carcinoma, acute myeloid leukemia, triple negative breast cancer and pancreatic cancer. The company was formerly known as Versartis, Inc. and changed its name to Aravive, Inc. in October 2018. Aravive, Inc. is based in Houston, Texas.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to treat inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidate includes JBT-101, a novel oral endocannabinoid-mimetic drug, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of systemic sclerosis, cystic fibrosis, diffuse cutaneous, skin-predominant dermatomyositis, and systemic lupus erythematosus diseases. The company is based in Norwood, Massachusetts.