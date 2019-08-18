Aravive Inc. (ARAV) and BioPharmX Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:BPMX) Contrasting side by side

Both Aravive Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV) and BioPharmX Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:BPMX) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aravive Inc. 6 11.52 N/A -7.90 0.00 BioPharmX Corporation 1 91.08 N/A -2.02 0.00

In table 1 we can see Aravive Inc. and BioPharmX Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Aravive Inc. and BioPharmX Corporation’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aravive Inc. 0.00% -116.4% -97.4% BioPharmX Corporation 0.00% -870.1% -334.1%

Volatility and Risk

Aravive Inc. is 119.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 2.19 beta. BioPharmX Corporation has a 0.07 beta and it is 93.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 30% of Aravive Inc. shares and 16.1% of BioPharmX Corporation shares. Insiders held roughly 0.8% of Aravive Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 1.64% are BioPharmX Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aravive Inc. 16.13% 9.72% 3.8% 72.82% -38.5% 86.08% BioPharmX Corporation -4.63% -27.88% -66.62% -83.71% -91.86% -84.41%

For the past year Aravive Inc. has 86.08% stronger performance while BioPharmX Corporation has -84.41% weaker performance.

Summary

Aravive Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors BioPharmX Corporation.

Aravive, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies for solid tumors and hematologic malignancies. It is developing AVB-S6-500, a GAS6 binding protein and AXL decoy receptor, for the treatment of ovarian cancer, as well as for renal cell carcinoma, acute myeloid leukemia, triple negative breast cancer and pancreatic cancer. The company was formerly known as Versartis, Inc. and changed its name to Aravive, Inc. in October 2018. Aravive, Inc. is based in Houston, Texas.

BioPharmX Corporation, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel prescription and over-the-counter (OTC) products that address dermatology and womenÂ’s health markets. The company offers VI2OLET, an OTC molecular iodine dietary supplement that addresses cyclic breast discomfort and for the alleviation of symptoms of fibrocystic breast condition (FBC). Its clinical-stage product candidates include BPX03, a molecular iodine tablet, which is in pre-Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of periodic breast pain associated with FBC and cyclic mastalgia; and BPX01, a topical antibiotic gel that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of acne vulgaris. The company is also developing BPX02, an injectable product for aesthetic dermatology applications. It serves pharmaceutical companies; physicianÂ’s practices, including obstetricians and gynecologists, dermatologists, and general practitioners; and retail customers through retail sales channels and/or pharmacy outlets. The company has collaboration and licensing agreement with Iogen LLC to develop molecular iodine formulations; and collaboration and supply agreement with NuTech Medical, Inc. to develop products in the field of dermatology. BioPharmX Corporation is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.