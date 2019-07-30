Aravive Inc. (ARAV) and Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:BLCM) Comparison side by side

This is therefore a comparing of the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation in Aravive Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV) and Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:BLCM). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aravive Inc. 6 21.45 N/A -8.98 0.00 Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 46.10 N/A -2.33 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aravive Inc. 0.00% -116.4% -97.4% Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -123% -74.4%

Risk and Volatility

A 2.44 beta means Aravive Inc.’s volatility is 144.00% more than S&P 500’s volatility. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 1.44 beta is the reason why it is 44.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

7.8 and 7.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Aravive Inc. Its rival Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 4.7 and 4.7 respectively. Aravive Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Aravive Inc. and Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 28% and 55.3% respectively. About 0.8% of Aravive Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 0.3% of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aravive Inc. 0% -0.16% 34.68% -8.68% -28.67% 82.39% Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. -9.62% -17.78% -13.5% -35.17% -65.53% -3.42%

For the past year Aravive Inc. had bullish trend while Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Aravive, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies for solid tumors and hematologic malignancies. It is developing AVB-S6-500, a GAS6 binding protein and AXL decoy receptor, for the treatment of ovarian cancer, as well as for renal cell carcinoma, acute myeloid leukemia, triple negative breast cancer and pancreatic cancer. The company was formerly known as Versartis, Inc. and changed its name to Aravive, Inc. in October 2018. Aravive, Inc. is based in Houston, Texas.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel cellular immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological cancers, solid tumors, and orphan inherited blood disorders in the United States and internationally. Its clinical product candidate is BPX-501, an adjunct T-cell therapy in multiple Phase I/II clinical trials, administered after allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation. The companyÂ’s preclinical product candidates include BPX-601, a GoCAR-T product candidate for treating solid tumors expressing the prostate stem cell antigen; and BPX-701, a T cell receptors (TCR) product candidate for the treatment of solid tumors expressing the preferentially-expressed antigen in melanoma. It has a collaboration agreement with Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc to evaluate, develop, and commercialize T-cell therapies; Ospedale Pediatrico Bambino GesÃº for the design and development of various T cell immunotherapies; and Academisch Ziekenhuis Leiden for research to discover and validate high-affinity TCR product candidates targeting various cancer-associated antigens. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.