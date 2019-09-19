Aravive Inc. (ARAV) and Audentes Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLD) Comparing side by side

Aravive Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV) and Audentes Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLD), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aravive Inc. 6 12.79 N/A -7.90 0.00 Audentes Therapeutics Inc. 37 0.00 N/A -3.79 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Aravive Inc. and Audentes Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Aravive Inc. and Audentes Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aravive Inc. 0.00% -116.4% -97.4% Audentes Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -40.8% -37.4%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Aravive Inc. are 7.8 and 7.8 respectively. Its competitor Audentes Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 14.3 and its Quick Ratio is 14.3. Audentes Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Aravive Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Aravive Inc. and Audentes Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aravive Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Audentes Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Audentes Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $49 average target price and a 59.51% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Aravive Inc. and Audentes Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 30% and 0% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 0.8% of Aravive Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.3% of Audentes Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aravive Inc. 16.13% 9.72% 3.8% 72.82% -38.5% 86.08% Audentes Therapeutics Inc. -1.57% 1.22% 4.6% 62.23% 5.7% 82.55%

For the past year Aravive Inc. was more bullish than Audentes Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Audentes Therapeutics Inc. beats Aravive Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Aravive, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies for solid tumors and hematologic malignancies. It is developing AVB-S6-500, a GAS6 binding protein and AXL decoy receptor, for the treatment of ovarian cancer, as well as for renal cell carcinoma, acute myeloid leukemia, triple negative breast cancer and pancreatic cancer. The company was formerly known as Versartis, Inc. and changed its name to Aravive, Inc. in October 2018. Aravive, Inc. is based in Houston, Texas.

Audentes Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing gene therapy products for patients suffering from diseases caused by single gene defects in the United States. The company is developing AT132 for the treatment of X-linked myotubular myopathy; AT342 for the treatment of crigler-najjar syndrome type 1; AT982 for the treatment of pompe disease; and AT307 for the treatment of the CASQ2 subtype of catecholaminergic polymorphic ventricular tachycardia. Audentes Therapeutics, Inc. has a collaboration with the University of Pennsylvania for the treatment of Crigler-Najjar. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.