Aravive Inc. (ARAV) and Assembly Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) Contrasting side by side

Aravive Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV) and Assembly Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aravive Inc. 6 21.04 N/A -8.98 0.00 Assembly Biosciences Inc. 18 23.44 N/A -4.00 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Aravive Inc. and Assembly Biosciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aravive Inc. 0.00% -116.4% -97.4% Assembly Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -42.8% -31.8%

Volatility and Risk

Aravive Inc. is 144.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 2.44 beta. Competitively, Assembly Biosciences Inc.’s 54.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.54 beta.

Liquidity

Aravive Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.8 while its Quick Ratio is 7.8. On the competitive side is, Assembly Biosciences Inc. which has a 12 Current Ratio and a 12 Quick Ratio. Assembly Biosciences Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Aravive Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Aravive Inc. and Assembly Biosciences Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aravive Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Assembly Biosciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Assembly Biosciences Inc. has an average price target of $42, with potential upside of 203.25%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Aravive Inc. and Assembly Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 28% and 86.6% respectively. Insiders held roughly 0.8% of Aravive Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 6.3% of Assembly Biosciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aravive Inc. 0% -0.16% 34.68% -8.68% -28.67% 82.39% Assembly Biosciences Inc. -0.75% 7.98% -33.67% -31.79% -62.1% -29.44%

For the past year Aravive Inc. had bullish trend while Assembly Biosciences Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Assembly Biosciences Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Aravive Inc.

Aravive, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies for solid tumors and hematologic malignancies. It is developing AVB-S6-500, a GAS6 binding protein and AXL decoy receptor, for the treatment of ovarian cancer, as well as for renal cell carcinoma, acute myeloid leukemia, triple negative breast cancer and pancreatic cancer. The company was formerly known as Versartis, Inc. and changed its name to Aravive, Inc. in October 2018. Aravive, Inc. is based in Houston, Texas.

Assembly Biosciences, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops oral therapeutics for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection and novel class of oral synthetic live biotherapeutics to restore health to a dysbiotic microbiome in the United States. It is involved in developing core protein allosteric modulators that modulate the HBV core protein at various points in the viral lifecycle. The company also develops microbiome program, a platform that includes the identification and selection process to strain isolation and growth under current good manufacturing practice conditions; and a patent pending delivery system, GEMICEL, which allows for targeted oral delivery of live biologic and conventional therapies to the lower gastrointestinal tract. Its lead product candidate from the platform is AB-M101 that has been completed Phase Ia clinical trial to treat clostridium difficile infections. The company was formerly known as Ventrus Biosciences, Inc. and changed its name to Assembly Biosciences, Inc. in June 2014. Assembly Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Carmel, Indiana.