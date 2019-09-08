Aravive Inc. (ARAV) and Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) Comparing side by side

As Biotechnology companies, Aravive Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV) and Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aravive Inc. 6 11.18 N/A -7.90 0.00 Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -7.56 0.00

Demonstrates Aravive Inc. and Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Aravive Inc. and Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aravive Inc. 0.00% -116.4% -97.4% Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -176% -114.9%

Risk and Volatility

A 2.19 beta means Aravive Inc.’s volatility is 119.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 2.98 beta is the reason why it is 198.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Aravive Inc. are 7.8 and 7.8. Competitively, Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 1.7 and 1.7 for Current and Quick Ratio. Aravive Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Aravive Inc. and Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 30% and 8.5%. Insiders owned 0.8% of Aravive Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 5.7% of Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aravive Inc. 16.13% 9.72% 3.8% 72.82% -38.5% 86.08% Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.29% -6.4% -19.23% 0.29% -74.93% 21.53%

For the past year Aravive Inc. has stronger performance than Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Aravive Inc. beats on 6 of the 7 factors Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Aravive, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies for solid tumors and hematologic malignancies. It is developing AVB-S6-500, a GAS6 binding protein and AXL decoy receptor, for the treatment of ovarian cancer, as well as for renal cell carcinoma, acute myeloid leukemia, triple negative breast cancer and pancreatic cancer. The company was formerly known as Versartis, Inc. and changed its name to Aravive, Inc. in October 2018. Aravive, Inc. is based in Houston, Texas.