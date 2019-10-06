Aravive, Inc. (ARAV) Analysts See $-0.57 EPS; 2 Analysts Bullish Seacoast Banking of Florida (SBCF)

Analysts expect Aravive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV) to report $-0.57 EPS on November, 5.They anticipate $0.51 EPS change or 47.22% from last quarter’s $-1.08 EPS. After having $-0.27 EPS previously, Aravive, Inc.’s analysts see 111.11% EPS growth. The stock increased 5.22% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $7.06. About 14,411 shares traded. Aravive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV) has declined 38.50% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.50% the S&P500.

Among 2 analysts covering Seacoast Banking of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Seacoast Banking of Florida has $29 highest and $2900 lowest target. $29’s average target is 16.33% above currents $24.93 stock price. Seacoast Banking of Florida had 4 analyst reports since May 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Friday, June 21 by Raymond James. The company was maintained on Friday, October 4 by B. Riley & Co. See Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) latest ratings:

04/10/2019 Broker: B. Riley & Co Rating: Buy Old Target: $30.0000 New Target: $29.0000 Maintain

21/06/2019 Broker: Raymond James Rating: Buy New Target: $29 Maintain

30/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

15/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

Aravive, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies for solid tumors and hematologic malignancies. The company has market cap of $81.10 million. It is developing AVB-S6-500, a GAS6 binding protein and AXL decoy receptor, for the treatment of ovarian cancer, as well as for renal cell carcinoma, acute myeloid leukemia, triple negative breast cancer and pancreatic cancer. It currently has negative earnings. The firm was formerly known as Versartis, Inc. and changed its name to Aravive, Inc. in October 2018.

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding firm for Seacoast National Bank that provides community banking services to the commercial, small business, and retail clients in Florida. The company has market cap of $1.28 billion. It offers various transaction and savings deposit products; secured and unsecured loan products, including revolving credit facilities, letters of credit and related financial guarantees, and asset based financing; and securities and annuity products. It has a 16.22 P/E ratio. The firm also provides trust and asset management services to retirement plans, firms, and individuals; treasury management services; brokerage services; and Internet and mobile banking services.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.24, from 1.3 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 9 investors sold Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida shares while 44 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 41.81 million shares or 0.76% less from 42.13 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Amalgamated Comml Bank reported 0% of its portfolio in Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has invested 0% in Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF). Hillcrest Asset Mngmt Ltd Company stated it has 2.01% of its portfolio in Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF). Capital Ww Investors holds 2.44M shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund invested in 0.01% or 20,257 shares. First Trust Lp reported 36,806 shares. Cutler Cap Management Limited Liability Company has 0.12% invested in Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF). Jennison Associate Ltd has 2.17 million shares. Kbc Group Nv owns 6,265 shares. 23,097 are owned by Cwm Ltd Liability. Moreover, Eidelman Virant has 0.4% invested in Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) for 30,000 shares. 93,405 were reported by King Luther Capital Management. Globeflex Limited Partnership holds 20,479 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Moreover, Td Asset Mgmt Inc has 0% invested in Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF). California State Teachers Retirement Sys stated it has 77,736 shares.