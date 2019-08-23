Aratana Therapeutics (PETX) Stake Increased by Broadfin Capital Llc; Hirtle Callaghan & Co Has Cut Microsoft (MSFT) Position by $3.83 Million

Hirtle Callaghan & Co Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 99.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hirtle Callaghan & Co Llc sold 33,331 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 69 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8,000, down from 33,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $137.57. About 4.70M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 16/05/2018 – Financial Post: Microsoft planning low-cost Surface tablet line to take on iPad; 29/03/2018 – MICROSOFT – INVESTING IN STRATEGIES, TOOLS FOR DETECTING & ADDRESSING BIAS IN Al SYSTEMS & IMPLEMENTING NEW REQUIREMENTS ESTABLISHED BY GDPR; 08/05/2018 – Epsilon Partners with Metro Optic to Deliver On-Demand Global Connectivity in Canada; 15/05/2018 – TIGER GLOBAL MANAGEMENT – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 15/03/2018 – BlackRock adds Microsoft, Aviva executives to board; 02/04/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – SUMMIT 7 SYSTEMS SELECTED BY MICROSOFT AS ONE OF THE FIRST TO SELL OFFICE 365 GOVERNMENT COMMUNITY CLOUD (GCC) HIGH LICENSING; 26/03/2018 – FACTBOX-Companies pull Facebook ads on data privacy concerns; 15/03/2018 – Surfline Chooses Split to Improve Phased Feature Rollouts; 19/04/2018 – HID Global Teams Up with Microsoft to Deliver Open Standards for Identity & Access Management with FIDO 2.0 Support for Web and Cloud Authentication; 30/05/2018 – Local leaders champion a “region of inclusion” heading into July Special Olympics USA Games

Broadfin Capital Llc increased its stake in Aratana Therapeutics Inc (PETX) by 77.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Broadfin Capital Llc bought 3.18 million shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 7.26M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.13M, up from 4.08 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Broadfin Capital Llc who had been investing in Aratana Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $241.09 million market cap company. It closed at $4.92 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 23, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical PETX News: 05/04/2018 – Engaged Capital Takes Stake in Aratana Therapeutics: 13D Filing; 05/04/2018 – ENGAGED CAPITAL – ON MARCH 23, DELIVERED LETTER TO ARATANA THERAPEUTICS NOMINATING CRAIG BARBAROSH, ERIC ENDE, LOWELL ROBINSON FOR ELECTION TO BOARD; 05/04/2018 – ENGAGED CAPITAL SENT LETTER NAMING 3 NOMINEES TO ARATANA BOARD; 19/04/2018 – DJ Aratana Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PETX); 19/04/2018 – Aratana’s scarcity value driven by product development –; 19/04/2018 – Aratana’s scarcity value driven by product development – source [21:01 BST19 Apr 2018] [Proprietary] []; 05/04/2018 – ENGAGED HAS HAD, TO CONTINUE TALKS WITH ARATANA THERAPEUTICS; 05/04/2018 – ARATANA BOARD TO REVIEW QUALIFICATIONS O FENGAGED CAPITAL SLATE; 21/05/2018 – ARATANA THERAPEUTICS INC – FOLLOWING CHANGES, ARATANA’S BOARD HAS BEEN INCREASED TO TEN MEMBERS; 03/05/2018 – Aratana Therapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr 19c

Hirtle Callaghan & Co Llc, which manages about $24.08B and $1.23 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Short Term Corporate Bond (Prn) (VCSH) by 86,273 shares to 1.38M shares, valued at $110.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

