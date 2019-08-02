Aratana Therapeutics (PETX) Shareholder Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Raised Holding; Dover (DOV) Market Value Declined While Alpha Windward Has Raised Position by $479,880

Alpha Windward Llc increased its stake in Dover Corp (DOV) by 4161.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpha Windward Llc bought 5,160 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.49% . The institutional investor held 5,284 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $496,000, up from 124 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpha Windward Llc who had been investing in Dover Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.54% or $2.46 during the last trading session, reaching $94.39. About 1.10 million shares traded or 17.48% up from the average. Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) has risen 19.55% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.55% the S&P500. Some Historical DOV News: 20/03/2018 – Dover Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – DOVER CORP – QUARTERLY REVENUE OF $1.9 BLN, AN INCREASE OF 6% FROM PRIOR YEAR; 20/03/2018 – Delaware PSC: Delaware Advisory Council on Wildlife and Freshwater Fish to meet March 27 in Dover; 26/03/2018 – Dover Corp: Apergy Separation On Track for Completion in Early May; 27/04/2018 – Dover Corp Sees 2018 Revenue Growth of 4%-5%; 27/04/2018 – Dover Corp Sees 2018 Organic Revenue Growth of 3%-4%; 27/04/2018 – DOVER CORP DOV.N FY2018 REV VIEW $8.15 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 27/04/2018 – Dover Corp 2018 Guidance Excludes Results of Apergy; 20/03/2018 – DOVER SAYS ROBERT A. LIVINGSTON TO RETIRE; 27/03/2018 – Del Dept Health: Registration Open for Annual Volunteer Delaware Conference on April 30 in Dover

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc increased its stake in Aratana Therapeutics Inc (PETX) by 32.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc bought 269,830 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 1.09 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.93 million, up from 821,038 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Aratana Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $241.09 million market cap company. It closed at $4.92 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 2, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical PETX News: 14/05/2018 – Janus Henderson Group PLC Exits Aratana Therapeutics; 21/05/2018 – Aratana Therapeutics Appoints Craig Barbarosh and Lowell Robinson to its Board of Directors in Cooperation Agreement with Engag; 05/04/2018 – ENGAGED CAPITAL SENT LETTER NAMING 3 NOMINEES TO ARATANA BOARD; 21/05/2018 – Aratana Therapeutics Appoints Craig Barbarosh and Lowell Robinson to its Board of Directors in Cooperation Agreement with Engaged Capital; 13/03/2018 – ARATANA THERAPEUTICS INC – EXPECTS ABOUT $35.0 MLN OF CASH TO BE USED FOR ON-GOING OPERATIONS IN 2018; 05/04/2018 – ARATANA THERAPEUTICS INC – BOARD AND MANAGEMENT HAVE RECENTLY HELD DISCUSSIONS WITH REPRESENTATIVES OF ENGAGED CAPITAL, DISCUSSIONS ARE ONGOING; 05/04/2018 – ARATANA THERAPEUTICS HOLDER ENGAGED CAPITAL REPORTS STAKE; 21/05/2018 – ARATANA IN COOPERATION PACT WITH ENGAGED CAPITAL; 05/04/2018 – ENGAGED CAPITAL – ON MARCH 23, DELIVERED LETTER TO ARATANA THERAPEUTICS NOMINATING CRAIG BARBAROSH, ERIC ENDE, LOWELL ROBINSON FOR ELECTION TO BOARD; 20/03/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Home, Gorman-Rupp, Aratana Therapeutics, Washington Real Estate Investment Trust, XG Technolog

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.73, from 1.69 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 18 investors sold PETX shares while 27 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 28 raised stakes. 30.48 million shares or 7.37% less from 32.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jpmorgan Chase And Com holds 0% in Aratana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETX) or 11,309 shares. Credit Suisse Ag reported 0% in Aratana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETX). Pub Employees Retirement Of Ohio reported 15,620 shares or 0% of all its holdings. North Star Inv Mngmt Corp has invested 0% in Aratana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETX). Moreover, Renaissance Lc has 0% invested in Aratana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETX) for 190,789 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 0% of its portfolio in Aratana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETX). 1.42M are owned by General Invsts Inc. The New York-based Prelude Cap Management Ltd Liability has invested 0% in Aratana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETX). Campbell Adviser Ltd Llc invested in 0.02% or 11,444 shares. Ameritas Investment Prtn stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Aratana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETX). Northern Tru holds 515,589 shares or 0% of its portfolio. The Texas-based Bridgeway Cap Incorporated has invested 0.01% in Aratana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETX). Tudor Investment Corporation Et Al invested in 0.01% or 75,528 shares. Glenmede Trust Na stated it has 370 shares. 10,345 are held by Williams Jones & Associates Limited Liability Company.

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.61B and $882.00M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Svb Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 8,225 shares to 53,035 shares, valued at $11.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Marketaxess Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 48,895 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,105 shares, and cut its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc (NASDAQ:LULU).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.43, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 32 investors sold DOV shares while 174 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 121.09 million shares or 1.31% less from 122.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jane Street Limited Co invested 0% in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV). Fund Management Sa reported 22,062 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Moreover, Rockland Tru Comm has 0.14% invested in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) for 13,815 shares. Counselors reported 2,380 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Cibc Asset reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV). Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh stated it has 0.04% in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV). Woodstock Corp invested 0.06% in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV). 23,485 are owned by Rice Hall James Assocs Ltd Llc. Moreover, Schroder Inv Mngmt Grp has 0.04% invested in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV). Gateway Invest Advisers Lc, a Ohio-based fund reported 6,411 shares. Department Mb Bankshares N A holds 0.01% or 527 shares. Kcm Inv Limited Liability holds 8,466 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. 7,127 were accumulated by Pitcairn. North Star Asset Mngmt reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 69,655 shares stake.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 sales for $3.26 million activity. 2,184 shares were sold by Kosinski Anthony K, worth $196,713 on Wednesday, February 13. $1.14 million worth of stock was sold by Spurgeon William on Thursday, February 7. 12,363 Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) shares with value of $1.08 million were sold by Kloosterboer Jay L.