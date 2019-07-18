Aratana Therapeutics (PETX) Shareholder Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Has Raised Stake by $809,490 as Shares Rose; United Asset Strategies Has Boosted Disney Walt Co (DIS) Stake by $458,652

United Asset Strategies Inc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 6.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. United Asset Strategies Inc bought 4,132 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 68,710 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.63 million, up from 64,578 at the end of the previous reported quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $254.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.97% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $141.18. About 1.52M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 14/03/2018 – Disney Names Bob Chapek Chairman of Parks, Experiences and Consumer Products Segment; 20/04/2018 – Netflix nears Walt Disney’s valuation on growth hopes; 08/03/2018 – Disney: Executive Compensation Advisory Gets 52% of Votes Against; 09/05/2018 – Disney said its strong performance was helped by Marvel’s “Black Panther,” which helped drive 21 percent year-over-year revenue growth for its studio business; 23/05/2018 – MEDIA-Activist Hohn urges Fox to engage on Comcast offer – FT; 23/05/2018 – COMCAST CORP – CO CONSIDERING AND IS IN ADVANCED STAGES OF PREPARING AN OFFER FOR BUSINESSES THAT FOX HAS AGREED TO SELL TO DISNEY; 14/03/2018 – THE WALT DISNEY CO REORGANIZES BUSINESSES INTO FOUR SEGMENTS; 15/05/2018 – With Disney Sale Pending, Fox TV Chiefs Extend Contracts; 07/03/2018 – There’s not only a lot of action in the Disney-Marvel blockbuster “Black Panther, “there are important wealth lessons, too; 29/05/2018 – Forbes: Disney Made The Right Call For Investors In Canceling ‘Roseanne’

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc increased its stake in Aratana Therapeutics Inc (PETX) by 32.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc bought 269,830 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.93% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.09 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.93M, up from 821,038 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Aratana Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $241.09 million market cap company. It closed at $4.92 lastly. It is up 10.35% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.78% the S&P500. Some Historical PETX News: 05/04/2018 – ARATANA THERAPEUTICS INC – BOARD AND MANAGEMENT HAVE RECENTLY HELD DISCUSSIONS WITH REPRESENTATIVES OF ENGAGED CAPITAL, DISCUSSIONS ARE ONGOING; 20/03/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Home, Gorman-Rupp, Aratana Therapeutics, Washington Real Estate Investment Trust, XG Technolog; 15/05/2018 – Wellington Management Group LLP Exits Aratana Therapeutics; 05/04/2018 – ARATANA BOARD TO REVIEW QUALIFICATIONS O FENGAGED CAPITAL SLATE; 05/04/2018 – CORRECT: ARATANA TO REVIEW ENGAGED CAPITAL SLATE QUALIFICATIONS; 19/04/2018 – DJ Aratana Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PETX); 05/04/2018 – ARATANA THERAPEUTICS HOLDER ENGAGED CAPITAL REPORTS STAKE; 21/05/2018 – ARATANA IN COOPERATION PACT WITH ENGAGED CAPITAL; 05/04/2018 – Aratana Therapeutics Confirms Receipt of Board Nominations; 05/04/2018 – ENGAGED CAPITAL SENT LETTER NAMING 3 NOMINEES TO ARATANA BOARD

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.61B and $882.00 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Marketaxess Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 48,895 shares to 10,105 shares, valued at $2.49 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY) by 10,225 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30,182 shares, and cut its stake in Microchip Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MCHP).

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $13,094 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.73, from 1.69 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 18 investors sold PETX shares while 27 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 28 raised stakes. 30.48 million shares or 7.37% less from 32.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Rathbone Brothers Public Limited Company has 0% invested in Aratana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETX) for 20,400 shares. Grandeur Peak Advsr Limited Liability Corp has 0.45% invested in Aratana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETX). 62,288 were reported by Rhumbline Advisers. Bancorp Of Montreal Can reported 46,046 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr Ltd Partnership invested in 1.45 million shares or 0% of the stock. Aqr Capital Management Ltd Co invested 0% of its portfolio in Aratana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETX). Connor Clark & Lunn Invest Mgmt Ltd has 0% invested in Aratana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETX). Proshare Advisors Ltd Liability Company has invested 0% of its portfolio in Aratana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETX). Jpmorgan Chase holds 0% in Aratana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETX) or 11,309 shares. Millennium Mgmt Ltd Liability Co has 116,580 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Deutsche Natl Bank Ag invested in 0% or 230,516 shares. Hollencrest Cap reported 25,000 shares. Advisory Services Network Limited Liability Co has invested 0% of its portfolio in Aratana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETX). Weiss Multi holds 175,000 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Product Prtnrs Limited holds 0.01% in Aratana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETX) or 26,800 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Massachusetts Svcs Ma reported 13.70 million shares. Hartline Inv holds 0.93% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 32,091 shares. Mufg Americas Corp accumulated 264,728 shares. 37,701 were reported by Verition Fund Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp. Stillwater Inv Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.85% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). 2,077 are owned by Twin Tree Mgmt Limited Partnership. D L Carlson Invest Grp Incorporated stated it has 19,992 shares or 0.65% of all its holdings. The Pennsylvania-based Guyasuta Advisors Inc has invested 0.11% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Janney Montgomery Scott Lc has invested 0.52% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Sns Fincl Group Incorporated Limited Liability Com reported 30,789 shares stake. Pinnacle Advisory Grp Incorporated accumulated 2,513 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Yakira invested in 84,487 shares. Howland Cap Limited Liability stated it has 1.01% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Bellecapital International has invested 0.69% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). The New York-based Cobblestone Cap Advsrs Ltd New York has invested 1.47% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

United Asset Strategies Inc, which manages about $731.00M and $425.59M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp New (NYSE:CCI) by 46,930 shares to 6,262 shares, valued at $802,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHX) by 9,793 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,713 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY).